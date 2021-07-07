The Red Carpet Outfits At The Cannes Film Festival Have One Theme In Common

At long last, the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival is underway after a hiatus (the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The invitation-only event serves as a major film hub — it celebrates upcoming films from around the world — as well as a fashion spectacle. The festival, which is set in the French Riviera, is known as one of the world’s most highly-anticipated red carpets. Thus far, the fashion looks at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival have all been glamorous and gorgeous. As expected, celebrities were more than ready to dress up again. They arrived in haute couture ensembles and wore millions of dollars worth of jewels — basically enough sparkle to make up for the lost time.

The Cannes Film Festival began with a debut film screening of Leos Carax’s Annette. French actor Marion Cotillard, who stars in Carax’s film and helped to kick off the red carpet on July 6, wore a silver, art deco-inspired look by Chanel that was a glittering mirage of metallics. Pose star MJ Rodriguez also opted for a shimmering moment and donned a hooded gown by Etro, which was embellished with diamonds from head to toe. The first evening of the festival certainly pointed to a theme of glitzy jewels as brands like Chopard dazzled and shined on stars Jodie Foster and Maggie Gyllenhaal. One of the most notable fashion moments, so far, on the red carpet can be credited to Bella Hadid, who wore an archival Jean Paul Gautier dress.

Scroll on to see more opulent fashion looks from the annual event, which will continue until July 17. Be sure to keep this post bookmarked on your computer or phone, too, as it will be updated with more unforgettable celebrity ensembles.

Bella Hadid

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Bella Hadid’s vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown was first worn by Naomi Campbell in the French designer’s Spring/Summer 2002 Couture show. The dress made for a stunning red carpet entrance and Hadid accessorized her throwback dress with pear-shaped diamond earrings from Chopard.

Jessica Chastain

Stefanie Rex/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain arrived at the Annette premiere while wearing a midnight-colored lace and velvet gown by Christian Dior and a ruby and diamond necklace by Chopard.

MJ Rodriguez

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

For her first-ever appearance at the film festival, MJ Rodriguez wore a custom-made, sheer gown by Etro. On her Instagram, Rodriguez described the experience as a “dream” and a “true fairytale.”

Jodie Foster

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The Oscar-winning actor wore a silver-studded, white gown by Givenchy. She accessorized her red carpet ensemble with pear-shaped diamond earrings and a platinum ring — both by Chopard.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s pleated silk gown was designed by Celine’s Hedi Slimane and her look also featured a cape that looped around her neck. The actor donned circular diamond earrings and an oversized sapphire ring from Chopard.

Candice Swanepoel

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

In contrast to the gowns her fellow attendees wore on the red carpet, Candice Swanepoel showed up in a sheer Etro pantsuit look. It was covered in metallic embellishments and had beaded fringe sleeves, which served as style fodder for the cameras on the red carpet.

Marion Cotillard

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

The legendary Parisian actor tapped Chanel for her silver dress at the Cannes Film Festival.

Andie McDowell

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

In keeping with the evening’s shimmery theme, Andie McDowell wore a silver-gray dress by Prada with a sequined bodice and empire waist fringe.

Carla Bruni

John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Supermodel legend Carla Bruni wore a baby blue Celine gown with vertical sequin detailing and a draped, one-shoulder neckline.