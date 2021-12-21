Jennifer Garner Ditched Her Sneakers For This Classy Shoe At The White House

Jennifer Garner’s off-duty attire consists of cozy fleeces and cardigans, but when duty calls the actor knows how to glam it up for events. Her penchant for clean silhouettes extends to her special occasion looks as she prefers minimalist designer pieces to flashy styles — think single-tone, elegant dresses paired with classic heels. For instance, she wore a polished knee-length dress when she met FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden at The White House. The actor also left her trusty workout sneakers at home (good call, Jen) and instead, Garner wore heels to the In Performance at the White House special. The pumps coordinated perfectly with her graceful mini dress.

The In Performance at the White House is a holiday event where the president and First Lady host musical performances. (The special will air on PBS on Dec. 21.) Garner is hosting the event and she uploaded a sneak peek of her outfit on her Instagram. For the festive season, she tapped into the emerald green trend via her vibrant-hued mini dress from Oscar de la Renta. The designer number had a flared skirt and she added a thin black belt to cinch in her waist.

Her choice for shoes was a pair of black crystal-embellished pumps from Roger Vivier. The actor has relied on this brand for special events since 2013. (She recently rocked another style from Roger Vivier with her Prada gown to the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala.) The French luxury accessories label offers a variety of timeless and holiday-appropriate footwear, so it’s no surprise Garner counts its heels as a staple.

Although Garner’s exact pair of heels is not available to shop, there are other similar crystal-embellished options from the label you can purchase, below. Alternatively, Amina Abdul offers a sparkly slingback style while Steve Madden has a wallet-friendly heel option, if you’re close to maxing out your 2021 budget. As Garner proves, you can’t go wrong with a black, crystal-embellished heel, as the shoe adds a dash of pizzazz to all your outfits.

