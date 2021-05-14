Jennifer Garner Wore The Most Classic Dress While Meeting First Lady Jill Biden

What does one wear when meeting the First Lady of the United States? Should you go with your trusty LBD? Trade in heels for flats so as to not tower over the other person? Luckily, you’ll have time to ponder this a bit more if you’re not planning a meet-and-greet with Dr. Jill Biden anytime soon. For inspiration on a hypothetical outfit, however, look to Jennifer Garner. The star had the opportunity to rub elbows with Dr. Biden on May 13 in West Virginia. For the occasion, Garner wore a classic three-quarter sleeve black dress.

It was a practical and safe choice, but not overly boring thanks to some gold button details on the front. The fit was well-tailored, as the dress comfortably hugged Garner’s frame. The hemline came to the star’s knees and she kept her shoes simple with black pumps. As for Garner’s choice of jewelry, she went with gold. A tiny necklace hung around her neck while a gold watch (you don’t want to be late when meeting the First Lady) and a diamond bracelet wrapped around her left wrist. Meanwhile, Dr. Biden went with a pastel pink blazer (she loves to wear color), a white pleated dress, strands of pearls, and printed heels.

If you’re wondering how and why the two came together on Thursday, it was for a COVID-19 vaccination awareness event at Charleston's Capital High School. The school is currently set up as a vaccination site. Garner (she’s a West Virginia native) is an ambassador for Save the Children Action Network, which took part in the program. According to People, she and Dr. Biden previously worked together as board members for the charity organization. Garner eventually took to the podium to make a short speech and said, “The most important thing we can do is get this virus behind us. And in order to do that, we have to get anyone with vaccine hesitancy into [this vaccination site]."

Should you feel inspired to wear Garner’s classic black dress for important occasions, shop similar styles below. They’ll be appropriate for work functions, cocktail hour, and ultimately, for when you meet Dr. Jill Biden herself.

