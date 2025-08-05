Jennifer Aniston is a woman of habit, specifically when it comes to her nails. She typically opts for simple, understated polish shades, from creamy whites to muted blushes. Recently, however, the actress has stepped out of her comfort zone. Sometimes, you just need a change, and switching up your nail color is the easiest way to have fun with your beauty look.

Earlier this week, Aniston shared an Instagram video where she digs through her purse, searching for her hair care brand LolaVie’s new Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo, which just launched. And while Aniston’s hair looks great in the clip — as usual — her nails were especially attention-grabbing. In the Reel, she holds up the dry shampoo, showing off her red nails in the process.

It’s a bold choice compared to her usual neutral manicures. There’s nothing wrong with nude or light pink nails — they’re a classic for a reason: they make new nail growth less noticeable, they pair well with any nail length and shape, and they go with every item in your closet. It’s no wonder they stay on-trend season after season. But it’s great to see Aniston opt for a vibrant red shade. Worn short and filed into a square shape, her nails featured a mirror-like finish, adding even more depth and dimension to the color.

With only a few weeks left in summer, why not take a page out of Aniston’s book and opt for a nail polish color bolder than you’re used to? You can always go back to neutrals once September comes around.