From the beloved “Rachel” haircut from her time on the hit sitcom Friends to her signature golden blonde color, Jennifer Aniston’s hair evolution has been nothing short of iconic. Because the actor frequently keeps her strands sleek and shiny, you might not know that her natural texture is a soft, beachy wave. She’s let her natural hair flow freely from time to time, but Jennifer Aniston’s haircut for summer 2022 embraces her waves in a whole new way.

In an Instagram selfie with the star, Aniston’s longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan (the very same stylist who created the “Rachel” cut back in the 1990s) revealed her brand new chop. “Nothing better than a fresh summer cut,” he wrote in the caption. “Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way). A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer.”

It doesn’t look like McMillan took too much length off of Aniston’s hair (it’s also somewhat hard to tell given that she’s slightly leaning over in the photo), but he certainly freshened things up and likely touched up her long layers in a way that better suits her natural texture.

As McMillan points out in his post, the most ideal summer haircut is one you can just wash and wear with minimal to no styling. “In general, summer is when people are looking for low maintenance, wash and wear styles as they want to spend their time enjoying the outdoors and nice weather,” Frederic Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of FEKKAI, previously told TZR.

While it’s obviously fine to partake in current haircut trends, Fekkai went on to explain that the best low-maintenance hairstyles are ones that align with your natural texture and the climate you live in.

For Aniston, it seems like this style will seamlessly carry her through the summer season, especially when equipped with the shine-enhancing detangler from her haircare brand, LolaVie. Shop the surprisingly affordable product ahead for your best summer hair yet.

