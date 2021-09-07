Jennifer Aniston is many things — award-winning actor, pop culture icon, trendsetter — and now, she’s adding yet another accolade to the list: beauty aficionado. The 52-year-old is the next in a long line of celebrities to launch beauty brands. She announced the debut of her brand via a cryptic Instagram post last week — along with a couple of photos showing the star in a studio, she vaguely shared that “something’s coming” in the caption. However, Aniston also tagged the official account for her newfound company, LolaVie, whose posts indicate that the launch is happening on September 8.

It’s not clear exactly what products the brand will be rolling out, but according to documents filed in July 2019, LolaVie applied for trademarks under the categories of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles, and hair care. The brand’s website landing page, which currently only shows a countdown to the launch, features the tagline “Naturally You”, so it seems safe to assume that the line will include clean, natural ingredients. It’s also likely that LolaVie will feature hair care products to help people achieve Aniston’s iconic styles — especially considering this shot on the brand’s IG that prominently features her effortless beach waves. Another post shows a bamboo plant on a stack of books, suggesting that home decor items might be in the mix as well.

Though this is her first major beauty endeavor on her own, Aniston is certainly not a newbie in this space. In fact, it’s not even the first time she’s launched a product under the name LolaVie. A fragrance called LolaVie was released in 2010, but was later changed to Jennifer Aniston by Jennifer Aniston Women due to a copyright issue. In 2012, Aniston co-founded hair care brand Living Proof, which was sold to British conglomerate Unilever in 2016. She’s also been the face of skin care brand Aveeno for several years.

Between these projects and sitting in countless hair and makeup chairs, there’s no doubt that Aniston has picked up a fair share of expertise over the years. Interested customers can sign up on LolaVie’s website to be alerted when the brand officially launches — or just stay tuned on social media.