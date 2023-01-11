Fact: Jenna Ortega was the star to watch at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The actor was nominated for her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, which took the internet by storm and even spawned a TikTok fashion trend. And even though she didn’t win the coveted trophy this year, her red carpet outfit certainly deserved its own accolade. The dress Ortega wore at the 2023 Golden Globes was fresh off Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2023 catwalk. It’s also worth noting that Ortega’s gown looked virtually unrecognizable from its runway counterpart.

The actor’s tan gown featured a unique midriff-flossing cutout section, with pieces of fabric arranged into a criss-cross pattern and held in place by two rings. The torso portion of Ortega’s dress flowed into a layered pleated skirt, sheer (and equally pleated) floor-length bell sleeves, and a long train. The actor teamed the sultry yet ethereal silhouette with a pair of towering Max platform heels from Jimmy Choo. Lastly, she rounded out her red carpet look with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels — including three necklaces, a bracelet, earrings, and a medley of rings.

The garment initially debuted in September 2022, as part of the label’s latest ready-to-wear collection dubbed “Twinsburg.” On the runway, however, the dress was styled with what appears to be a pair of cheetah print tights and a lacy crop top underneath. In sum, Ortega’s red carpet outfit channeled a completely different vibe from that of the catwalk version of her look.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Cutout dresses have been a fashion fixture for celebs on and off the red carpet for roughly two years now — and Ortega’s latest outfit signaled that the trend is not about to quit any time soon. See her look from all angles, below. Then, check out more imitable fashion moments from the 2023 Golden Globes, including looks seen on Selena Gomez and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Frazer Harrison/WireImage