Another day, another celebrity tempting you to finally pull the plug on cutting a bold set of bangs. Whether it’s wispy bottleneck bangs à la Dakota Johnson or the re-emerging, Y2K-inspired side bangs trend, there’s no shortage of content for your “should I get bangs?” Pinterest board. On this particular day, you can thank January Jones for a fresh batch of hair inspiration. In a new Instagram selfie, the Mad Men actor shared a stunning new cut, which she underwent in celebration of her birthday. Before you take a look, be warned: January Jones’ bob with bangs might just be the catalyst to your very own winter beauty transformation.

The star, who has long been wearing her platinum blonde hair in various bob styles, debuted her new cut along with the caption: “Fresh hair for my ‘day’ of human birth.” In addition to a straight-across, shoulder-grazing bob, Jones has blunt bangs that just barely cover her eyebrows. She also tagged the glam team responsible for cut, hairstylist Bridget Brager, and celebrity colorist, Tracy Cunningham, who gave her bob that ultra-flattering, icy platinum shade. While neither stylist has shared behind-the-scenes details on creating Jones’ look, it appears that the star was given a trim along with a fresh set of bangs, and Cunningham lightened up her blonde to be even cooler-toned yet still so multidimensional.

To no one’s surprise, Jones’ friends and followers are gushing over her new look, as well as piling on the birthday love. “Happy day, looking fresh,” one commenter wrote. “It's a timeless look, for sure,” said another. While Jones’ had a documented years-long love affair with bobs — both classically short and longer iterations — it looks like she took a break to dabble with even closer-cropped cuts and no bangs in recent months. This birthday makeover appears to be, essentially, a return to form.

If you’ve been considering cutting a Jones-esque bob, now is the time. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins previously told TZR that while the cut never goes out of style, they’re going to be absolutely everywhere throughout winter 2023. Shoulder-grazing bobs, in particular, Hawkins says, will be on the rise.

To keep your bob looking fresh, Hawkins recommends a spritz of NatureLab. Tokyo Style Refresher and the NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Shine Oil Mist for luminous shine and lived-in texture. MariLynne Cosmillo, hOURS Haircare Founder, adds that it’s crucial to switch out your shampoo and conditioner in the winter months. “Cooler air can cause dryness, so shifting to a more moisturizing routine, including a mask treatment will help prevent winter static and dullness,” she says.