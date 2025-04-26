A celebrity doesn’t become a red carpet pro overnight. This title requires years of experience, training, and invites to A-list affairs — especially major events like the Met Gala. One stroll up that iconic staircase (you know the one) won’t make you a step-and-repeat master. Attendees must outdo themselves each year on the fashion front — if they’re lucky enough to receive an invitation. While few stars have achieved this feat, Janelle Monáe certainly has. The multi-hyphenate has proven herself time and time again at the Met Gala. Since 2011, they’ve attended the ball 10 times, and now their expertise is finally being recognized. For this year’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, Monáe secured a spot on the star-studded Met Gala Host Committee, which will support the co-chairs, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and A$AP Rocky.

Before May 5, when she delivers her take on the “Tailored For You” dress code, it’s important to recognize Monáe’s path to host committee status. In May 2011, the then 26-year-old made their Met Gala debut at the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” soirée. She donned timeless menswear, including a ruffled button-down, a cummerbund around her satin trousers, and a sky-high top hat. The look was so sleek it ensured her 2012 invite, and nearly every year since then. Some of her fan-favorite ‘fits? The theatrical capes she wore in 2014 and 2015. First in ‘14, the Grammy winner posed for photographers in an embroidered version from Tadashi Shoji Fall/Winter 2014. The red-and-black topper offered a gothic take on the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme. The next year, she returned in a custom black-and-white set from H&M, complete with a cropped top, a midi skirt, and the aforementioned cape.

More recently, Monáe’s Met Gala streak has stayed strong. At the 2024 soirée, all eyes were on the Moonlight actor in custom Vera Wang. The ethereal ensemble earned their spot on numerous best-dressed lists, thanks to the holographic sequins, which made up the entire gown. The water-like pailettes stretched onto a neck appliqué and even into their hair. After channeling the “Garden Of Time” dress code, she embraced her eccentric aesthetic for the after-party. Fresh from Area Spring/Summer 2024, the top and mini skirt were covered in 3D eyeballs. Then, the quirky motif continued with glasses and earrings.

All this to say? Monáe is certainly worthy of her Host Committee role. Before the first Monday in May, take a stroll down memory late and appreciate all of her Met moments.

2011

Monáe’s black-and-white tuxedo from 2011 would fit right in with today’s menswear craze.

2012

Before entering the iconic museum, Monáe showcased her enviable ensemble: a plunging satin jumpsuit with a diamond brooch around her waist.

2014

Monáe turned heads at the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” fête in a majestic Tadashi Shoji cape, plus a white turtleneck and black trousers.

2015

In honor of the “China: Through The Looking Glass” event, Monáe went with another cape. This time, it was custom-made H&M, alongside a matching skirt set.

2017

For her sixth Met Gala, Monáe brought the drama in a tulle and feather ball gown from Ralph & Russo, which she chose a week prior.

2018

Always on board for a statement hat, Monáe blended her signature aesthetic with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme. The vibrancy of the two-tone Marc Jacobs gown juxtaposed her medieval headscarf and halo-inspired hat.

2019

At the 2019 ball, Monáe channeled the camp theme to a T. She was impossible to miss in an abstract, color-blocked gown from Christian Siriano and stacked Sarah Sokol hats. Her custom eye-shaped bag from Judith Leiber matched her bodice.

2022

Monáe shimmered on the red, white, and blue carpet in custom Ralph Lauren. The American label covered a halter-neck gown and a coordinating headpiece in multicolor rhinestones.

2023

With the help of Thom Browne, Monáe turned her homage to Karl Lagerfeld into a full-blown performance. First, she arrived in a tweed tuxedo overtop a voluminous hoop skirt.

Half-way up the staircase, she stripped down to the sheer pannier petticoat and complimentary lingerie.

2024

Monáe clearly understood the “Garden Of Time” assignment in a custom pailette-embellished gown from Vera Wang. The cascading sequins photographed beautifully on the carpet.

Inside Richie Akiva’s star-studded after-party, Monáe stole the show in a matching set from Area Spring/Summer 2024. The mini skirt, platform pumps, bodice, and earrings were all adorned in googly eyes.