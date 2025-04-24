I vividly remember when I first fell in love with Magda Butrym. It was Easter 2023, and trendsetter Hailey Bieber shared an Instagram selfie in the celebrity-loved brand’s cream bustier minidress adorned with 3D flowers. Though I was already fairly familiar with the Polish designer, this A-lister endorsement made me fully obsessed with its dreamy designs. But with its steep price tags, I knew I’d probably be marveling at the beautiful creations behind my computer screen rather than taking them for a spin myself. That was until last month, when H&M announced its latest designer collaboration would be in partnership with the beloved label — with a staggering 45 looks exuding the same romantic energy for a fraction of the price.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on some of the pieces from the soon-to-be-sold-out collection, which launched online and in select stores on April 24. Though I scrolled through the lookbook nearly a dozen times, trying to choose from its wide product assortment, I went with styles I could see myself wearing from day to night (that said, the sequined hourglass dress was super tempting). The denim bustier top with rose appliqués, for instance, looks just as cool with relaxed jeans as it does with a luxe leather skirt. Then there’s the silk rose-printed scarf, which has endless styling potential. I turned it into a handkerchief top, but you can also use it as a headscarf.

Below, check out how I styled a handful of looks from the H&M and Magda Butrym collaboration. Afterward, open the retailer’s site and nab your desired pieces before they’re gone.

Business Chic

Kelsey Stewart

As someone who is only 5’2,” I was worried that the plumb-colored leather trench in the collab would overwhelm my petite frame, especially because it boasts seriously strong shoulders. Married with sleek kitten heel sandals, the jacket didn’t look as enormous on me as I imagined. From there, my tan baseball cap added sporty vibes to the elevated ensemble.

Just Rosey

Kelsey Stewart

You’ll get a great bang for your buck with this multi-purpose silk scarf. As noted, I transformed it into a cute little top, upping the romantic aesthetic with a white pleated midi and the rose-adorned black thong heels from the collection. Add a beachy raffia tote into the look, and you’re all set for summer.

Double Denim

Kelsey Stewart

Catch me in this denim bustier all summer long. As for styling the piece for a chill day out and about? I pulled out my trusty capris, an oft-controversial silhouette I’m totally here for. I love how this AG pair was in a slightly darker wash than my top, as it looked cohesive yet intriguing. Simply transition the bustier into nighttime territory with a midi skirt or tailored trousers.

Pastel Perfect

Kelsey Stewart

This sweet light pink ruched minidress was fitting for an Easter brunch with family last weekend. I stuck with the pastel palette throughout the rest of my look, opting for baby blue loafers. If the color combo is, well, too colorful for you, a sleek black kitten is sure to please.

Flower Power

Kelsey Stewart

As much as I adore jeans, sometimes wearing the stiff, hard-to-move-in fabric just isn’t it. Luckily, the rose-printed leggings in the line are chic and comfortable in equal measure. To give them the attention they deserved, I kept it simple on top with an oversized white tee. These sunny yellow mesh ballet flats — yes, the toe-baring look is still very much in for 2025 — were the perfect finishing touch, IMO.