Heidi Klum Found A Seating Option That Combines 2 Of The Year’s Biggest Trends

Given that the majority of 2020 (and a lot of 2021) was spent in our homes, it’s not shocking that many of the decor trends that emerged during that time were all about comfort and nostalgia. And after such a challenging period, it makes sense that a lot of those are still going strong. Some of the most prominent examples? The bean bag trend and the explosion of quilts, both of which were adopted by trendsetters on masse the past few months. In fact, these particular two are so beloved at the moment, they’ve actually started to merge. Case in point: Heidi Klum’s quilted bean bag chair, which combines both looks into one mega-cozy piece.

The item in question hails from the Lovesac x Jeremy Scott collaboration, a limited-release line made in partnership with the fashion designer and the popular bean bag brand. The collection was inspired by Scott’s love of patchwork, and features colorful, one-of-a-kind covers — including the one sitting in Klum’s space. The model displayed hers in an Instagram post on Oct. 10, revealing her own pastel version while she caught up on some Sunday TV. And while it’s a definite statement piece, the Klum-approved collab is the ultimate way to try out the two trends.

Apprehensive about the combination? Don’t be — according to experts, both bean bags and quilting absolutely deserve a spot in your space right now.

As Kirsten Krason, co-founder of House of Jade Interiors, told TZR earlier this year, the typical combination of sofas and armchairs can feel expected, especially at a time like now when everyone’s looking to make their homes seem unique. “A beanbag style chair makes a room feel fresh and fun,” she said.

According to Kiva Motnyk, the founder of experimental textile and objects brand, Thompson Street Studio, quilts are also a way to give new vibes to a space, albeit in a slightly different way. “People are spending a lot more time at home, and want to be surrounded by special and comforting things,” she recently told TZR of the growing demand for quilts.

Put both bean bags and quilting together, and you’ve got a fresh, cozy, and nostalgic piece — as Klum’s own demonstrates perfectly. Shop hers now (plus a few similar options), ahead.

