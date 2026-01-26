As you’ve no doubt read (and seen), short hair is having a moment. The bob has reigned supreme as the It-girl haircut of choice since at least 2023, and the chopping is showing no signs of stopping. Still, as every aesthete knows, there can be a real power to zigging when everyone else decides to zag. And it looks like Halle Berry might be doing just that. In snaps taken on Jan. 26 at Paris’ Gare du Nord train station, the famously short-haired actress appeared to be donning decidedly longer locks.

A fresh-faced Berry was photographed alongside partner Van Hunt, with the lengths of her honey-brown hair tucked away in a (very Parisienne) scarf. And they are lengths: It’s clear that the Die Another Day star’s strands hit well past her clavicle, significantly longer than the chin-grazing wavy bob she was donning as recently as New Year’s Eve.

While the actual length of Berry’s hair will no doubt be revealed in the coming days — if not hours, as she is likely in town for Paris Couture Fashion Week — the long fringe suggests the actress-entrepreneur could be returning to the shag haircut she sported in the spring of 2025.

(+) Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

If so, the X-Men actress is still right on trend. As hairstylist Nick Stenson told TZR, curtain bangs will be the face-framers of choice in 2026. With their ability to “add instant shape to the hair” and create “an effortless, grown-in look,” the tousled fringe is perfect for anyone who aspires to serve #HairGoals — something Berry has been consistently doing for decades.