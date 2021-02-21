Unless you live in Los Angeles where the sun shines year-round, you might have invested in a sunlight lamp to fight the winter gloom. While these high-tech gadgets on the market are ideal for getting sunlight 24/7, you can also use clothing as a way to lift your spirits on dreary days. Luckily, it'll be easier than ever to bring sunshine to your attire, thanks to the yellow color trend seen all over during New York Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2021 season.

If you're one to keep close tabs on the Pantone colors of the year, this runway trend should come as no surprise. Because for 2021, one of the top hues is Illuminating, which Pantone describes as "friendly and joyful, an optimistic yellow offering the promise of a sunny day." Who couldn't use a dose of happiness in their life right about now?

OK, you might be thinking — I could never pull off yellow. But before you completely write it off, note that the runways displayed a range of yellow shades. That said, if bright sunshine seems too daunting, opt for something on the pastel end. Need further proof? Below, find all the yellow runway looks shown during NYFW Fall/Winter 2021. You'll want to have a few of these shades front and center in your closet come fall.

Yellow Color Trend At NYFW: Pastel Yellow

Attention minimalists: Pastel yellow can almost act as a neutral. Pair it with creams,as show at Bevza, for a soft color scheme. On the other hand, try marrying the light hue with another pastel (like PH5 did) for a look that's unexpected, yet remains on the subtle side. Lastly, Colin Locascio took a playful approach to the pared-back hue by coupling it with an array of bold shades.

Courtesy Of Bevza

Courtesy of PH5

Courtesy Of Colina Locascio

Yellow Color Trend At NYFW: Buttery Yellow

If you're looking to go a notch richer than pastel yellow, consider adding a buttery yellow piece (or two) into your fall lineup. Maisie Wilen incorporated splashes of muted butter yellow into its purple fitted maxi dress (read: try a runway-approved yellow and purple combo out next fall). At Proenza Schouler, a golden yellow dress on the brighter end was on full display. And 3.1 Phillip Lim made its buttery yellow polo dress feel more laidback by layering it over neutrals, like a cream turtleneck and black tights.

Courtesy Of Maisie Wilen

Courtesy Of Proenza Schouler

Courtesy Of 3.1 Phillip Lim

Yellow Color Trend At NYFW: Lemon Yellow

While lemon yellow might seem slightly more appropriate for the summer months, designers made the case for wearing the vivid shade during colder months. Dip your toes into the intense color by starting out with a beanie paired with your favorite fall flannel, as shown by R13. For those adventurous dressers, take notes from Victor Glemaud and Tanya Taylor and go full-force with the hue by wearing it head to toe.

Courtesy of R13

Courtesy of Victor Glemaud