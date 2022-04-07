Hailey Bieber loves sticking to her trademark style, which is typically comprised of simple, sleek hairstyles, glowy makeup, and a wardrobe full of classic neutrals. Whether you consider these kinds of looks boring or admire their timelessness, it’s clear that the model and founder of Rhode Beauty (which she announced is coming in June 2022) certainly knows what she likes — but that doesn’t mean she’s not capable of mixing it up every now and then. Hailey Bieber’s pink hair, for example, is currently sending shockwaves through fans who are so used to seeing her with her signature light brown locks.

Today, Bieber took to Instagram to reveal her May cover story for Allure, which consisted of an array of seemingly Euphoria-inspired beauty looks. The most jaw-dropping, of course, is Bieber’s cotton candy pink hair, which is styled into a wet-looking bob. She also wore a ‘90s-style crimped updo as well as a wavy look with pink crystals placed throughout. The playful looks are the work of Bieber’s hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who just last weekend created her soft braided look for the Grammys.

If you’re a longtime Hailey Bieber fan, her bold cover look might remind you of her pink hair moment at the 2018 Met Gala. At the event, which she attended with singer Shawn Mendes, Bieber had a shoulder-length bob that was dyed pink, her half-up, half-down style topped off with a flower crown.

The rest of Bieber’s beauty looks in her Allure feature kept the pink vibes going. Her makeup, which featured holographic highlighter and frosty pink lipstick, was courtesy of makeup artist Kali Kennedy. She traded her usual milky nude nails for a magenta chrome manicure by artist Zola Ganzorigt, which serves as proof that the shiny chrome nail trend (beloved by stars like Dua Lipa and Kourtney Kardashian) is still going strong.

Given that Bieber is rocking her natural hair in the rest of the shoot, it’s safe to assume that her pink hair was just a wig, but the similarity to her 2018 Met Gala look is uncanny. Plus, it proves that the model is happy to step outside of her comfort zone — if only for a brief moment.