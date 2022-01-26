Kate Hudson’s Ambiguously Retro Glam Is A Nod To Several Bygone Eras

It’s still early days, but it seems safe to say that nostalgic glam has the 2020s in a chokehold. Trends from the ‘90s and early 2000s such as money piece highlights and French manicures are undoubtedly at the forefront, but styles inspired by the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s are becoming just as prevalent. In fact, the resurgence of this slew of eras seems to have formed an entirely new category that could be defined as “ambiguous retro.” Celebrities seem to be huge fans of this aesthetic (as recently evidenced by Kate Hudson’s new crimped hair), pulling in different touches from various decades to create a retro look that’s somehow also distinctly modern.

While promoting her new beauty supplement brand, INBLOOM, the actor and entrepreneur stepped out with her blonde hair in a stunning crimped style. The look, courtesy of hairstylist Orlando Pita, features bigger waves at the top of her hair that gradually get smaller and more defined, with a few inches of straight hair at the ends. The volume at the roots gives the look a seriously ‘70s and ‘80s vibe, while the crimped waves are reminiscent of the Y2K era of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Hudson’s bright orange and pink ensemble, styled by Sophie Lopez, adds to the overall playful vibe.

To complement the retro vibe, makeup artist Quinn Murphy gave the star a soft, youthful glow with a pop of pink lipstick. He used Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation to create a flawless base before adding dimension with NARS Blush in Deep Throat and Clarins Bronzing Compact. Murphy kept the eyes simple with just a swipe of Chanel Le Volume Mascara and the Cle De Peau Eyebrow & Eyeliner Compact #3 on her brows. For her lips, Murphy applied the NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Sex Machine, a pink mauve.

With this look, Kate Hudson is not only solidifying a new era of vintage glam, but she’s also kicking off the spring season a bit early — no complaints here.

