Though she might not be as experimental with her hair colors as, say, her pal Kylie Jenner (at least not in recent years), Hailey Bieber is far from committed to one single hue. Since the start of the decade, the Rhode Beauty founder has dabbled in a variety of hues in the medium-blonde to medium-brown range, including a recent foray into golden highlights territory. And now, it appears that the internet’s favorite it girl has expanded her color reach to level 5, debuting a rich new shade of dark brown hair that’s easily one of her darkest to date.

In a photo posted to Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León, Bieber can be seen with a wispy, medium-length haircut with longer lengths — courtesy of extension pro Priscilla Valles — and plenty of face-framing pieces (not unlike the trendy “mid-length model cut”). Most notable, however, is her new hue: A glossy, rich brunette shade, with subtle touches of lighter, warmer browns woven throughout. The shiny new hair color, the handiwork of celebrity hair colorist Matt Rez, was complemented by rosy, radiant makeup by Mary Phillips.

Cozy, suede-like brunettes are always a top choice for fall. As hairstylist Sean Michael told TZR, “deep chocolates with cinnamon or caramel ribbons” — an apt description of Bieber’s new color — are a great way to elevate what can otherwise feel like the default. “The added dimension keeps brunettes from looking flat and gives that expensive hair vibe everyone’s after,” he noted.

Bieber isn’t the only celeb to go darker and richer in the last few weeks: After a flaxen-haired summer, Dakota Johnson debuted a rich, “glossed espresso” shade for the cooler months.