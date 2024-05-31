Spring has been a season of major growth for Hailey Bieber. Earlier this month, she shocked fans with the news that not only had she and husband Justin Bieber celebrated their continued commitment to each other with an intimate vow renewal, but they were also expecting their first child together. And now it seems that the vows weren’t the only thing that got a refresh in honor of their new life chapter — her jewelry got an upgrade, too. Hailey Bieber’s massive new engagement ring is an estimated 18 carats and is reportedly worth around $1.5 million.

While the Rhode founder’s new sparkler wasn’t featured in her stunning vow renewal photos (only her Tiffany & Co wedding band can be seen on her left ring finger), it was hard to miss when she recently shared snaps from her trip to Japan. While showing off her new cherry blossom manicure, she gave a sneak peek of the fresh addition to her ever-growing ring stack, which appeared to be a supersized version of her original Solow & Co engagement ring.

Thankfully, fans got a closer look at the upgrade, courtesy of Bieber’s go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt (yes, she’s the one who created the mom-to-be’s viral “glazed donut nails”), when she showcased her handiwork on the sweet floral nail design. With both hands featured, it’s easy to spot the differences between the old and new styles. The original seemingly has been repurposed as a pinky ring on her right hand, and its estimated 10 carats looks downright dainty in comparison to what she’s now sporting on her left ring finger.

As the Biebers approach their sixth wedding anniversary with the new family addition on the way, it feels like the perfect time for a ring refresh. The updated version, much like the original, features an oval-shaped diamond — this one designed by jeweler to the stars Lorraine Schwartz. The classic cut has been a popular trend in celebrity engagement rings over the last several years, with stars like Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jasmine Tookes among those opting for ovals.

The model and mogul is also in good company with other famous brides who have gotten a little engagement ring enhancement. Nicola Peltz Beckham, Nicole Kidman, and Meghan Markle all have been spotted with remodeled (or totally new) rings post-nuptials. And if Bieber’s new bauble isn’t a push present, we can only imagine the sparkler that will join her diamond stack next.