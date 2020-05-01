9 Emerging Brands At Maimoun To Add To Your Spring And Summer Wardrobe

As the world continues to move along in quarantine, chances are you’re longing for the days you can fully get dressed. But until that time comes, there’s no harm in browsing through some retailers and building your warm-weather wardrobe for spring and summer. Given the state of the world, odds are you’ve settled into having more downtime than you could have planned for. And if you’ve been wanting to discover new labels as they pop up, there couldn’t be a better time. But just in case you need a starting point, there are tons of emerging brands at Maimoun now.

Perhaps you’re the type of person who likes to keep a tab on all the happenings of the fashion world, spotting a new trend a season or two before it makes its way into the spotlight or identifying an It brand the moment it hits your Instagram. Or maybe you just want a few new labels to freshen up your wardrobe. Either way, if it’s up-and-coming designers you’re looking for, Maimoun is the place shop.

Known for its carefully curated selection and its eye for emerging talent, the Brooklyn-based e-tailer has become a favorite among fashion lovers everywhere. If you’re ever curious to know which brands to take note of, a quick scroll through the site will give you your answer. And judging by its current stock of pieces, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Then, shop from each designer to give your wardrobe a new update for spring.

Walk of Shame

If you're looking for updated easy basics, add Walk of Shame to your fashion radar, stat. The Moscow-based brand puts a modern spin on its versions of everyday tops and bottoms. However, it doesn't stop there, the brand makes occasionwear, too.

Miista

You've probably come across a pair of Miista shoes on your Instagram at one point or another. The fashion girl-approved brand creates shoes that combine the nostalgia of rural Europe with an air of elegance through its design.

Hannah Jewett

New York-based jewelry designer creates timeless jewelry pieces that verge on surrealism. Pieces from Hannah Jewett feel otherworldly, with their organic shapes inspired by the ever-changing world.

Bevza

The first time you may have seen Bevza was on Emily Ratajkowski, who wore the brand's Bordo Mini Dress effortlessly with a pair of toe ring sandals. The Ukrainian brand has built its collections with timeless silk staples with a cool twist. For the minimalists out there, this brand is for you.

Flat Apartment

Flat Apartment blends the design-forward elements of Korean fashion with Western motifs. As a result, the footwear brand creates shoes that are unexpected and modern with architectural elements like sculpted heels or square toes.

Alexa De La Cruz

If you're looking for everyday jewelry that feels makes a subtle statement, get yourself a piece from Alexa De La Cruz. The brand's pieces, which are hand crafted in Mexico City and are inspired by the traditions of traditional Mexican silversmith work, feel sophisticated with a vintage-inspired appeal.

Kepler

Anyone who loves to wear knitwear year-round will love Kepler, a London-based brand focusing on creating pieces with detailed construction. The brand's pieces are a juxtaposition of hard edges with soft romanticism, creating a collection of versatile pieces that can be worn for every occasion.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

By now, you're probably familiar with Maryam Nassir Zadeh brand that's been known to garner the attention of editors and It girls alike. If you want to add a piece from the brand into your closet, opt for a pair of shoes, which easily be the focus of your ensembles.

Pauline Pauline

Pauline Pauline's founder, Pauline Krokeide started her jewelry brand after finding countless empty oyster shells near her home, which have led to the pieces her brand currently makes. Without a doubt, the brand's earrings will add an understated level of sophistication to any outfit.

We are shining a spotlight on some of the millions of small businesses now challenged by COVID-19. This is part of an ongoing commitment our parent company, Bustle Digital Group, is making to support small businesses throughout the entire month of May. Tell us about your favorite small business on social media using #SmallBusinessSalutes.