Jennifer Aniston’s luscious locks are just as recognizable and iconic as her acting career. Face it, at one point or another, you’ve been jealous of the star’s hair. Aniston encapsulates effortless beauty, one hairstyle at a time. From ‘The Rachel,’ to her beach-y textured waves, and her voluminous 90s-esque blowout, every hair era has been revolutionary. There are thousands of Jennifer Aniston-inspired hair tutorials on the internet, but none seem to give any insight on how to achieve the Jenifer Aniston blowout. But finally, the man responsible for the archetypal style, legend, Chris McMillan, (who has been Aniston’s hairstylist since they created ‘The Rachel’ together back in 1995 on the set of Friends) finally shared his secret to achieving the voluminous look.

It’s safe to say they’ve been through many hair periods together — each equally as renowned as the last. Aniston can often be spotted sporting a silky blowout well beyond her Friends days. It’s one of her more consistent styles — worn in almost every decade of her fame. After years of wearing the style in films, in tv series, on the red carpet, and to award shows, hairstylist McMillan is giving Aniston lovers an inside look at how to achieve this trademark fashion.

On August 11, 2022, McMillan took to Instagram to share an elegant black-and-white photo of the actress getting her hair done. McMillan says to towel dry freshly shampooed hair that holds no products (no products equals a longer lasting blowout). Then he suggests blowing out from the nape of the neck, working your way up and focusing on adding volume to the roots. In the photo, you can see McMillan holding a large round brush and blowdrying the hair down with a slight under curl to create that signature swoop.

“The key is to really lift and dry the roots,” McMillan said. So, the next time you’re craving a vivacious blowout, according to McMillan, all you need is a blowdryer and a large brush. McMillan suggests using the large Ibiza Hair Tools brush for that rounded, contoured look around your edges. See, you don’t need to be a movie and tv star with a talented celebrity hairstylist to get this timeless style.

Check out some McMillan-approved products to achieve your Aniston-inspired look at home.

