Consider the internet officially — possibly irrevocably — broken. Last night, at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez put any notion of bad blood to rest when they posed for a series of sweet photos together after an intimate conversation. The women joining forces, both majorly successful moguls in their own right, was a win for the power of female unity in Hollywood and beyond. And in typical superstar style, they did it all while oh so casually showing off some of the season’s buzziest beauty trends. Hailey Bieber’s Academy Museum Gala look couldn’t be more different from Selena Gomez’s, but that’s what makes them both so fun — Gomez and Bieber have always been about their own unique personal styles, but not without a few trendy touches.

Among the most stark difference in their beauty choices for the evening was in nail color. While Hailey Bieber’s sienna manicure is a muted take on the current, celebrity-loved brown nails trend, Selena Gomez opted for a classic, demure baby pink on her own fingertip-length nails. Even their hair, makeup, and outfits followed that rhythm, with Bieber dressed in a chocolate brown, naval-baring gown and Gomez in a sleek, buttoned-up black blazer with matching trousers. In their social media-shaking photos together, the two are an aesthetic yin-yang — Gomez is prim and polished, and Bieber is earthy and relaxed.

Notably, the evening also featured Hailey Bieber’s darkest hair color yet. She’s mentioned stepping away from her once-ubiquitous sunny blonde highlights, but this latest expensive brunette shade is deeper than even her natural brown hair. Bieber’s glossy waves, though, did make an appearance. Meanwhile, Gomez stuck to her simple, sophisticated straightened center part, marked by plenty of volume and shine.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Both Gomez an Bieber opted for pared-down yet defined makeup looks perfectly suited to their individual ensembles. Gomez’s makeup, for instance, combined laser-precise, gently winged eyeliner with a soft sable eyeshadow concentrated in her crease for depth and dimension. Her lips featured a hint of shine with what looks like a satin-finish lipstick in a pretty dusty rose shade. While’s it’s not yet immediately clear which celebrity makeup artist is responsible for the sophisticated look, it’s a safe bet that they probably used Rare Beauty products to bring it to life.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber’s eye makeup was similarly about lash line embellishment, though hers incorporates a darker shade of brown on the upper lash line in lieu of a true eyeliner — it yields a lighter, softer look. Her lower lash line has that same shade buffed and smoked out, meeting the upper lash liner at the outer corners for a lifted effect. Rather than go all-in on her semi-controversial “brownie glazed lips”, Bieber wears a brown lip liner without filling in the center. Created by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, the look is both so glamorous and refreshingly low-key.

Bieber and Gomez are ideal examples of following your own preferences and aesthetic cues rather than loading up on immediately identifiable trends. They stay true to who they are, but have fun with of-the-moment products, colors, and placements all the while — it’s more than a little inspiring.