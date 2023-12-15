Can you even count the number of themed beauty trends started by Hailey Bieber this year? 2023 feels like it passed in five minutes and five decades simultaneously, but Bieber managed to kickstart a fun new craze virtually every month. There was the chin-length bob she debuted in January, summertime’s all-powerful “strawberry girl” movement, and a festive winter look inspired by The Nutcracker’s Sugarplum Fairy — each of them, though, pales in comparison to the tinted balm-centric looks she’s worn throughout it all. Now, just in time for Christmas, Bieber’s glossy red lips continue her yearlong streak. And actually, it’s a newfangled version of one of her most beloved holiday beauty traditions.

She’s gravitated toward the color throughout 2023, so it’s little surprise that Bieber chose a bold crimson for her Rhode Skin end-of-year party outfit and makeup. She wore a tight, long-sleeved metallic ruby mini-dress underneath an even brighter-toned coat, with her ultra-shiny lip shade tying the entire color theme together. Red lipstick is always a popular choice this time of year, but it’s the saturation, opacity, and liquid finish that sets Bieber’s look apart. She’s made highly reflective lipgloss a key part of her brand since Rhode launched its original Peptide Lip Treatments, and it’s been kicked into high gear with the release of the product’s assorted tinted versions.

The shade itself is hard to nail down from photos alone. In bright, flash-illuminated shots, it looks closer to a warm scarlet, while reading like a deep, vampy berry in low lighting. Fortunately, Bieber’s a woman of people and was kind enough to give fans an inside look at her Christmas party lip combo over on TikTok. In the video, Bieber first applies MAC’s Cherry liner, then doubles up with a Kylie Cosmetics pencil in the center of her lips before blending it out with a specialized brush. For added dimension and shape, she concentrates a deeper MAC lipliner around her outer corners — many viewers think it’s in shade Vino, though it’s difficult to know for sure — and tops it off with a coat of Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly. But the secret to that extra-shiny finish is the additional coat of colorless balm she uses to finish up the whole look.

Why wear just one gloss when you can shine like a tree-topper? If this is how she’s ending 2023, it’s safe to assume Bieber’s next year will be even bigger and more balm-coated than before.

Shop her red lip combo below, just in time for the rest of those holiday parties.