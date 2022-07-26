Hailey Bieber Just Wore This Ultra Nostalgic Top From Your Childhood Closet

As of late, the fashion landscape is all about nostalgic style trends, with celebrities and street style stars rocking butterfly motif dresses or childlike, chunky jewelry. The latest development of Y2K nostalgia in this area was Hailey Bieber’s blue camisole, which may remind you of a similar top that you used to wear as a child. In a video shared to her Instagram stories, Bieber wore the aforementioned cami, which was made from baby blue pointelle fabric, while announcing that the Peptide Glazing Fluid from her skin care line Rhode will be back in stock.

The top featured thin straps and a scooped neckline. Her exact piece came from Gigi x Frankies Bikinis, a buzzy collaboration between the swimwear brand and model Gigi Hadid. (Bieber has been wearing pieces from this capsule collection nonstop since it dropped in April.) Underneath the tank, the model wore a Bambi bikini top from Heavy Manners and teamed it with matching bottoms, which peeked out from, what appears to be, a pair of cargo pants. To finish, she accessorized with a pair of gold hoops. Though there are no details about her baubles, fans might surmise that they’re from one of her favorite jewelry brands like Jennifer Fisher or Anita Ko.

Once a lingerie item, a camisole became a popular garment in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. In essence, they closely resemble traditional tank tops — but are typically more lightweight and feature thinner spaghetti straps. In addition, camis are often trimmed with lace, which adds a subtle sultry-romantic touch to the piece. During the early aughts, they practically lived in everyone’s wardrobes, so for many Millennials, Bieber’s top will likely bring a feeling of childhood fashion nostalgia to the surface.

Bieber’s exact cami is still available to shop, so go ahead and snag one for yourself while it’s still in stock. Then, take some style cues from the model and finish your outfit with your favorite pair of bottoms and gold jewelry.

