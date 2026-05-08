Just when you thought Hailey Bieber had already done it all, she proves over and over why she’s just that girl. Days after walking the 2026 Met Gala red carpet in a custom gold and royal blue breastplate design and gracing the cover of Time Magazine’s Most Influential Companies issue, the Rhode founder was selected to close out a significant chapter with Alaïa. After announcing his exit from the Maison back in January, creative director Pieter Mulier’s final contribution was officially revealed on May 7, which was fronted by Bieber.

For their Summer/Fall ’26 Archetypes campaign captured by Tyrone Lebon in February, Bieber posed in his Grace Mews London gallery wearing a total of eight looks. In five of them, she appeared without any bottoms — one even consisted of a pair of Alaïa’s viral mesh ballet flats and nothing else. The shoot, which took place in a minimal, near-monochrome space, was meant to highlight Alaïa’s the long-lasting relationship between design and the label’s house codes, with Bieber’s presence being the main event. And oh, how it was.

The brand commented on Bieber in a press release, “Without artifice, her magnetism alone evokes the Alaïa woman — a combination of sensuality and empowered beauty.” Who better than the one who has captured the world’s attention with nothing but her skincare routine to star in a campaign all about empowered beauty? Exactly.

Courtesy of Alaïa

In one of the images, Bieber posed, boldly, in a suede blue trench coat with a thigh high slit and nothing underneath — another intentional creative choice by the brand. “Here Hailey Bieber embodies the timeless design philosophy of the Maison and the power found in simplicity,” the release continued. In another shot, Bieber sits on a glass chair wearing a floral printed leotard and a pair of black patent thong heeled sandals.

Courtesy of Alaïa

Mulier even shared one of the images to his own personal Instagram grid with the caption, “LAST ONE,” in reference to his departure. The image that he chose was one picturing Bieber wearing a black leotard, no pants, and a pair of fringed thigh socks in pink (the originals debuted on his Spring 2026 runway in October in other color ways).

Although bittersweet, they couldn’t have picked a better muse to help Mulier end his remarkable five year run at the helm of the Parisian label.

Courtesy of Alaïa

After his final runway show back in March, this campaign felt like one more surprise Mulier goodbye.