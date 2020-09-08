Wallpaper, much like paint color, has the potential to dramatically impact your interior without a lot of heavy lifting. That's not to say that installing it doesn't require a little elbow grease, but you can change up the entire feel of a room without major remodeling — which also means it could be a more affordable solution to making over said room, too. And because some of the best wallpapers for fall embrace the colors and textures that interior designs say will be the season's biggest trends, they might be just the thing for an autumnal refresh.

Patterned wallpaper has made a big impact in recent years, and based off the interiors from some of the biggest and best designers in the business, it doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. And with the popularity and availability of removable versions, even renters or those who are hesitant to commit can give the trend a try without having to stress.

Some of the season's trends are more subtle and timeless than others. Take color for example: Design experts predict a lot of terracotta, beige-blush, and blue-green hues, which are all versatile enough to feature year-round (in other words, they're not screaming Pumpkin Spice). Because of this, trying a wallpaper in one of these shades doesn't have to be a temporary design choice, even though it can give your home that cozy fall feeling.

The same can be said for fall's biggest textures. Natural materials like stone, grasscloth, and caning aren't just popping up all over the latest furniture pieces, they've also made their way to wall coverings. Even faux versions of such textures can instantly add dimension to your space. Don't want to go overboard? Try just covering one wall as an accent.

For those of you who aren't as concerned with subtlety, a mural wallpaper makes an artsy, bold statement. Additionally, a black-and-white motif always looks modern and fresh. While these are both trending at the moment, you can explore patterns and colorways (like tone-on-tone) that makes them feel a little less dramatic, or just throw caution to the wind and go for it.

Ahead, find a few wallpapers that make an ideal fall update — no matter your decor style — based on the aforementioned trends. But despite that fact that they're hotter than ever now, they're bound to look great in your space for years to come. And if not, just peel-and-stick on another next time you want to change the mood.

