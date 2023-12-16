The teddy bear jacket is a style with a great many charms. Tossed over a cable knit and jeans, it can feel cute and woodsy; atop a flowing long dress, it’s quirky in a cool and totally unforced way. The piece is cozy and warm, but not in an overly utilitarian manner — something about the snuggly and, yes, stuffed animal-like material makes it seem like a winking alternative to an extravagant fur coat. It says, sure, you like your creature comforts, but always with a cheeky side of fun.

I, as you may have guessed, have never been able to resist the allure of toasty and textured topper once the forecast turns chilly. And no matter how many I stuff into my closet, I always can find an excuse to buy another option that serves a slightly different purpose. A reversible silhouette with quilting on one side? Such a smart thing to pack for a fall weekend away. The cropped double-breasted cut I’ve been eyeing? Smart enough for a night out without being too formal. And a pullover quarter-zip design? Love to throw those over wide-leg jeans and channel a 12-year-old boy from the ‘90s. Moreover, once the weather becomes particularly freezing, these furry layers work wonderfully well under longer, bulkier outerwear for extra warmth — so I like to have a selection with varying lengths and weights on hand to pair with different coats.

Ahead, I’ve gathered 10 pieces I’ve been popping into my digital shopping cart this season — scroll down to shop my picks.