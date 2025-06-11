Kaia Gerber is in muse mode in the new Givenchy campaign. The supermodel, actor, and industry’s best dressed book club maven is fronting the house’s Fall/Winter 2025 ad series — its first under the stewardship of creative director Sarah Burton.

In a trio of images released by the French luxury brand today, Gerber is seen alongside Halina Reijn. The Dutch director behind recent sensual thriller Baby Girl — as well as cult hits like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Instinct, and Valkyrie — shares the limelight, helping Gerber run her lines and look camera-ready.

Burton, who was announced as creative director back in September, noted in a brief press release that she wanted to depict a sense of women supporting women. “Kaia and Halina captured something I love about how creative women collaborate,” she wrote. “The idea behind my first campaign for Givenchy was to focus on the friendship between a film director and an actress. I wanted it to celebrate the female gaze.”

Notably, the English designer and longtime righthand of the late Lee ‘Alexander’ McQueen, took the reigns at a time in the industry when female top designers are few and far between in the fashion capitals.

Kaia Gerber, Halina Reijn Givenchy/Halina Reijn

It was also something of a full circle moment for Burton, as she began interning for McQueen in 1996 when the British wunderkind designer was at the helm of Givenchy. (Fittingly, Gerber wore a vintage Givenchy Couture gown from 1997 to the Academy Museum Gala last October.)

At the time of her appointment, Burton, who spent 26 years at McQueen, said she was readying to “write the next chapter in the Givenchy story...and to bring [her] own vision, sensibility, and beliefs.” With her highly-anticipated debut in March during Paris Fashion Week, Burton delivered on that promise with a collection of sculpted tailoring and confident curved and asymmetrical silhouettes that celebrated the female form.

Kaia Gerber, Halina Reijn Givenchy/Halina Reijn

In an additional solo image from the Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, Gerber lazes in a black lace dress with a scarlet waistband — which eagle-eyed fans may remember the model and Palm Royale star posing in in a behind the scenes teaser shot shared to Instagram stories a few months ago.

Just ahead of Burton’s inaugural runway outing, Elle Fanning was the first actor to showcase her creations on the red carpet, when she opted for a similar number to Gerber’s lacy look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in March of this year.

(+) Kaia Gerber Givenchy/Haline Reijn (+) Elle Fanning Getty Images INFO 1/2

Accompanying the images, today, Givenchy also released a short and intimate film of Reijn instructing Gerber how to pirouette and pose in her sweet strapless mini dress; look 16 from the collection.

In her Fall/Winter 2025 show, one of the most talked-about runway pieces was Burton’s intricately-detailed makeup compact dress. The viral mini is destined for a red carpet moment — maybe Gerber will give us what we’re waiting for in the near future. Stay tuned.