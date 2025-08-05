Serena Williams has added yet another role to her ever-expanding resume, as the tennis ace recently joined Ritual as its inaugural Women’s Health Advisor. On August 5, the innovative daily essentials wellness company has unveiled another first: its debut foray into a functional mix drink. Naturally, Williams is already a fan of the new Magnesium+ for its multiple benefits.

Whether you’re a world class athlete or not, the two-in-one tart cherry-flavored blend for evening time is designed for both sleep optimization and mind and muscle relaxation. It’s also formulated with care — using bioavailable Magnesium Bisglycinate — to be more gentle on the stomach, as GI upset is often a side effect of magnesium supplements.

While magnesium has undoubtedly been buzzy lately in the wellness world, Los Angeles-based brand has created its souped-up Magnesium+ to help combat stress, support heart and bone health, aid in muscle recovery and nerve function, and ease cramps — making it a game-changer during pregnancy and menstruation too. And thanks to the addition of clinically-studied Montmorency Tart Cherries, which not only add to the taste experience, the powder also helps to ease mental and physical fatigue and enhance sleep.

Serena Williams joins Ritual Ritual

Founded by Kat Schneider in 2016 when she couldn’t find a clean, vegan pre-natal vitamin without a murky ingredient list, Ritual has been committed to revolutionizing the women’s health category from the get-go by demanding better formulations.

Of her decision to work with the brand, Williams said in a press release: “I have always taken ingredient quality seriously. With Ritual, they’re transparent about what’s in their products and where it all comes from. I know I’m giving my body the best.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champ added: “I couldn’t be more excited to announce my new role as their Women’s Health Advisor. From their commitment to clinical studies to their product standards — I am excited for this new chapter with Ritual. Here’s to setting a new standard in women’s health, together."

The mom-of-two, 37, has already added the Magnesium+ to her list of favorites on the brand's website.

As well as the aforementioned health notes, Magnesium+ is vegan, sugar-free, gluten- and soy-free, contains no artificial colorings, and is third-party tested. Sleepy girl cherry mocktail, anyone?