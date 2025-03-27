When it comes to fresh faces, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams is certainly one of the first that comes to mind these days. Of course that goes for her status as one of 2025’s most promising rising stars, but it could be interpreted quite literally as well. Her much-copied beauty look includes a few effortless staples, like her breezy blunt bob and her ultra minimalist makeup that’s focused around a seriously radiant complexion. With that in mind, who better than the “That’s So True” singer to snag the role of Hourglass’ new Global Brand Partner?

And that’s not the only reason Abrams and the bestselling beauty brand make a perfect pairing: In an exclusive video for TZR, she shares that not only has she been a big fan of Hourglass’ complexion products both on and off the stage, but that they’ve actually been life-changing (her words). The “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer has put products like Vanish Airbrush Concealer (her personal favorite) to the test in a variety of different environments at various times of day and varying light levels and sources — and the long-lasting, naturally illuminated look never fails. That’s exactly what inspired their collaborative campaign, “Any Time, Any Place, Any Wear”, which follows Abrams going from day to night and street to studio settings to prove the beauty and durability of a few Hourglass favorites, including a completely new launch.

For the shoot, Abrams’ skin was prepped with the just-released Illusion Priming Moisturizer, which plumps and smoothes with 11 types of hyaluronic acid. To keep the lit-from-within look going but add natural-looking coverage, she wears the cult-favorite Veil Hydrating Skin Tint in shade 4, followed by her holy grail Vanish Airbrush Concealer in shade “Creme” where desired. The trio is perfect for the performer, who likes to look and feel like her truest self at all times. “When I’m writing a song, I don’t think about performing it,” she shares in a press release. “I try to shut out the noise and focus on being truthful. When I’m wearing makeup, it’s the same — I don’t want products that cover up who I am. Hourglass products let me stay true to myself no matter the time or place.” This idea is perfectly captured by the campaign, shot by photographer Ben Hassett.

And March 27 isn’t just the launch date for the new brand’s partnership or the new moisturizer: Hourglass also added 10 new shades of the Vanish Airbrush Concealer (for a total of 32), as well as travel-friendly sizes of the concealer, Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder, and Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray. Shop all of the above on Hourglass’ site starting today, or at Northern American retailers on April 3, and global retailers on April 18.

(+) Ben Hassett for Hourglass (+) Ben Hassett for Hourglass INFO 1/2

And if you want to follow Abrams’ radiant complexion look down to the last detail, you’re in luck. Her go-to makeup artist Emily Cheng is hosting an appointment-only masterclass at Hourglass’ newly opened flagship store in New York on April 5, where she’ll spill insider tips and tricks to achieve that signature Gracie glow. If you can’t make it, this trio of complexion products is the next best thing.

Shop Gracie’s Favorite Hourglass Products