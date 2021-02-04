After years of building a cult following for its beautifully packaged, luxe makeup, Hourglass is launching its first skin care collection. Though the brand already had two products that were flying under the radar, it's now expanded to five. The complete Equilibrium collection is available at Nordstrom and Hourglass stores now and hitting Sephora shelves (globally) come February 26.

The first products included in Hourglass' skin care debut were a night serum and daytime "fluid" with SPF 30, launched some seven years ago, and though they may not have been as widely distributed or discussed as the brand's iconic makeup, they did sell well, founder Carisa Janes recently told Business of Fashion. Now, rounding out the collection, the brand has introduced a cleanser, essence, and eye balm.

It's not the first brand to make a stronger push into the booming skin care market — Huda Beauty did the same in launching Wishful, Kylie Cosmetics ventured out with Kylie Skin, Fenty Beauty expanded into Fenty Skin, and e.l.f. debuted skin care products, too — just to name a few.

Hourglass' Equilibrium line is powered by the brand's Cell Balancing Complex™ — "a powerful combination of youth lipids (phospholipids and pro-lipids) that rebalances, restores, and renews the skin barrier." According to New York City-based, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, "Phospholipids are natural fats found in the skin that help make up the mortar that fill in the cracks between the cells themselves."

Discover the whole line, in detail, below.

Hourglass Equilibrium Skin Care Collection

This creamy cleanser produces an impressive lather, and, like the rest of the collection, is infused with the signature Cell Balancing Complex. The hero ingredient is Agastache Mexicana Flower Extract, which helps preserve moisture and reduce inflammation. It can be used morning and night.

Formulated with the Hourglass Cell Balancing Complex, this refreshing essence helps balance the skin and protect its barrier.

This lightweight emulsion contains SPF 30 but is also rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant to protect skin against environmental stressors like free radicals.

The splurge of the bunch, and perhaps the hero, uses a high-tech system that treats the product with high-energy sound waves that result in microscopic droplets — which, in turn, deliver ingredients deeper in to the skin's surface. Also in the formula: squalene, for deep hydration, angelica root extract, which promotes microcirculation and the regeneration of collagen, and dunaliella salina extract, a unique algae containing high concentrations of carotenoids, antioxidants, and essential vitamins that help even skin tone and brighten the complexion.

This super-rich balm is a fast route to hydration for the thinner-skinned, and those with a drier under-eye area. A Skin Barrier Shield Complex works to improve the skin's moisture content, improve collagen production, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.