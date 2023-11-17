Every fall, when GQ’s Men of the Year issue rolls around, you can always expect the covers to take social media by storm — and this year was no exception. ICYMI: Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet with her latest Instagram post on Tuesday morning, teasing followers that she was the “Man of the Year.” Jacob Elordi, too, sparked major buzz with his shoot, where he’s pictured wearing chunky glasses and a coordinating skinny scarf. To celebrate this year’s winners, GQ hosted its annual Men of the Year party last night, which took place at the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

Kardashian, who won GQ’s Tycoon of the Year award, was among the first to hit the red carpet. The SKIMS founder went with a brown suede number (which perfectly complemented her new honey blonde locks) from her go-to designer as of late, Chrome Hearts. Then there was Megan Thee Stallion, who posed for photographers shortly after the reality star, wearing a barely-there look from Istanbul-based brand Salih Balta. Olivia Rodrigo was also in attendance at the Thursday evening affair. The “Vampire” singer stunned in a micro-mini little black dress from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection and sky-high Valentino pumps.

Ahead, check out the best celebrity looks from the GQ Men of the Year party.

Kim Kardashian

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kardashian’s custom suede Chrome Hearts look featured a halterneck top and body-hugging silhouette.

Olivia Rodrigo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Rodrigo took Tom Ford’s fringe mini dress for a spin. Then, a pair of black pumps gave the outfit a little lift.

Megan Thee Stallion

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “Cobra” rapped proved the “naked dress” trend is still picking up speed.

Megan Fox

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

Fox was photographed after the dinner in a dramatic little white dress.

Dua Lipa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Just before attending the 2023 Variety Power Of Women Awards, Lipa made a quick appearance at the Men of the Year party in a ‘90s-inspired slip dress, which she paired with an edgy leather jacket.

Paris Hilton

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The mogul sparkled in a shimmery slip dress, complete with a chic cowl neck.

Lorde

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “Solar Power” singer’s emerald green midi boasted an extravagant midriff cutout and a high-low skirt.

Winnie Harlow

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

The model brought the drama to the GQ party in croc-embossed pieces, including a peplum blazer, fitted trousers, and a flat-rimmed hat.

Chlöe Bailey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The reflective fabric on Bailey’s stone gray number photographed beautifully, while the intricate cutouts around her shoulders added a sultry feel.