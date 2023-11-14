“Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year! 😱🤯🥰,” Kim Kardashian wrote in an Instagram caption today, sharing her cover for the publication’s 2023 Men of the Year issue. If this post stopped you in your tracks, you’re certainly not alone. Sure, she’s not actually this year’s Man of the Year (she was, however, named GQ’s Tycoon of the Year as part of the issue), one can’t deny her latest photoshoot, where she’s pictured sporting a host of menswear-inspired looks, is quite the departure for the fashion and beauty mogul, who is revered for her glamorous, flirty numbers (take, for instance, the see-through crystal-drenched outfit she wore for Swarovski's flagship opening celebration just last week).

In the official cover image, Kardashian took menswear to a whole new level in a bulky ‘70s-inspired suit complete with an oversized blazer, a pinstripe button-down, and a patterned tie. Instead of her go-to blinged-out handbag or chunky sunglasses, the reality star accessorized with a bag of Cheetos puffs and orange-stained fingers. The SKIMS founder opted for minimal jewelry; silver earrings were hidden under her untamed black waves. While the look mostly gave corporate vibes, her makeup brought a hint of the Kardashian glamour we know and love back into the mix.

Kardashian is no stranger to breaking the internet with her various announcements (perhaps you heard about SKIMS’ nipple bra?), but this cover might take the cake when it comes to getting her fans buzzing. As soon as the photos dropped this morning, her 364 million Instagram followers quickly took to her comment section. One follower shared their enthusiasm, “One thing Kim’s going to do is eat up a photoshoot,” while another wrote, “I think this is the sickest thing she’s ever done.” And honestly, we agree.

The entrepreneur’s GQ cover comes just a few weeks after SKIMS ventured into the world of menswear — the brand dropped its first collection of men's undergarments earlier this month. What's more, the label was named the official underwear partner of the NBA at the end of October. So it’s fitting that while celebrating her latest award, the A-lister donned a pair of boxer briefs from her new drop, which she styled with a cropped muscle tank and stilettos.

Kardashian’s cover outfits are much different from her previous fashion moments, but we’re so here for it. If you’re inspired by the newest “Man of the Year,” copy her looks with the styles below.