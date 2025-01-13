“It should cost a billion to look this good,” Beyoncé sings in “PURE/HONEY,” a track off of her Renaissance album and now, the soundtrack to Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her fragrance campaign starring Gigi Hadid. The new scent from the French design house is an ode to modern femininity, and will make you smell just as expensive as you feel listening to Beyoncé’s confidence-boosting anthem.

In the campaign, Hadid, the house’s new global ambassador, is aptly dripping in gold. With a gilded Eiffel tower as the backdrop, the supermodel wears a Rabanne chainmail mini dress and spritzes herself with Million Gold while swaying to Beyoncé.

“I've been a fan of the brand for so long. They've had so many iconic muses and been such an iconic part of fashion history,” Hadid says in a statement of her new gig as the house’s global ambassador. “To be part of that, and to be able to work with such a great team, is amazing.”

After launching overseas this fall, the highly-anticipated fragrance has finally landed in the U.S. Created by perfumers Alienor Massenet, Suzy Le Helley, Nathalie Benareau and Loc Dong, Million Gold marks Rabanne’s first grand floral fragrance. Created with 90% ingredients of natural origin, it combines notes of creamy lavender oil x Tonkalactone, Mandarin oil, rose, ylang-ylang, jasmine, mineral moss accord, and vanilla bourbon absolute. The result is a sparkling floral scent with an underlying sultriness.

“Throughout the project, we played with the ambivalent characteristic of the Rabanne Maison: the feminine and elegant side, as well as the androgynous facet. These two aspects can also be found in the iconic Rabanne metal dress that is worn in the advert, conjuring a sense of sensuality and the sensation of cold metal against skin,” Massenet said in a statement. “This is a dress that is very feminine. It hugs the curves of a woman, while on a hanger it reflects the masculine metal. This is exactly the idea behind the fragrance.”

The bottle is multi-faceted and anchored by giant chain around its neck, the brand’s iconic XL link, a motif that’s on its jewelry pieces, including necklaces, earrings, and more. It’s also refillable in an effort to be more sustainable.

Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her Eau de Parfum is available for $95 (1 oz) to $165 (3 oz) at rabanne.com.