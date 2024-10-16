Believe it or not, it’s been six years since the supermodel set fluttered their angel wings for the last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Once an annual affair, the show was cancelled in 2019 following a number of controversies. But tonight — after restructuring the entire executive team and hiring a new CEO, Hillary Super — the iconic presentation returned to the runway at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. At the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, legendary Angels like Adriana Lim, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, Gigi Hadid, and Tyra Banks (to name a few) donned their VS best for the comeback of the century — marking the start of an exciting new era for the famed brand.

In true Victoria’s Secret fashion, the live runway show was an extravagant soirée complete with jaw-dropping struts and performances alike. Following in the footsteps of former VS performers like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Tyla, and Cher served as this year’s star-studded soundtrack. The first model to open the runway was Hadid in a satin pink romper and larger-than-life angel wings that expanded half-way down the catwalk. Shortly after the Guest In Residence founder’s debut, Paloma Elsesser took the stage in a matching baby pink slip dress and sparkly fringe-embellished wings. Then, as the set changed to a sultrier tone, Kate Moss surprised fans in a lacy see-through dress and feathery wings to the tune of “I Love Rock N’ Roll.” The unexpected appearances continued as Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, and Tyra Banks closed out the 45-minute presentation.

All this to say? The Tuesday evening event was undeniably packed with Angels, of the past, present and future. Keep scrolling for close-ups of all the major models who walked the runway.

Gigi Hadid

For the grandest of entrances, all eyes were on Hadid in an all-pink ensemble, starting with a lacy lingerie set, a plunging satin romper, lace-up sandals, and Hollywood-level wings. Half-way through her solo strut, Hadid’s wings grew twice in size — starting the show on a dramatic note.

Bella Hadid

Marking her second runway walk after a two-year hiatus, the Ôrəbella founder was all smiles in a lacy ruby bra and underwear, underneath an ombré feather floor-length coat.

Tyra Banks

In her 10th Victoria’s Secret show, Banks closed the curtain in a corseted jumpsuit alongside a metallic cape.

Adriana Lima

Even though she confirmed her VS retirement in 2018, the veteran Angel made an exception for her 19th show. Lima was all smiles in a layered look, complete with a strappy bra and underwear, a plaid bolero and matching leggings, lace-up heels, and tiered reflective wings.

Kate Moss

A few minutes after her daughter, Lila appeared on the catwalk, Kate was greeted by an uproar of applause. The icon posed in a sheer lace dress with miniature feather wings.

Paloma Elsesser

The supermodel was a vision in a baby pink slip dress and romantic heart-shaped wings.

Doutzen Kroes

The longtime Angel went for a classic VS moment in a pale pink lingerie set and metallic silver wings.

Jasmine Tookes

Ten years after walking in her first VS show, Tookes hit the stage once again. This time, she wore a slew of periwinkle pieces, including a feminine balconette bra, cheeky undies, a tulle overlay, and fringe wings.

Ashley Graham

After a jam-packed fashion month, Graham returned to the catwalk in a lacy corset, matching low-waisted bottoms, and a flowy shawl. Her statement wings were decorated in gold stars.

Irina Shayk

Shayk was all smiles in a partially sheer bodysuit connected to a starry train that flowed behind her as she walked.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria’s Secret alum opted for smaller rhinestone-covered wings to let her cutout lace bodysuit grab all the worthy attention.

Valentina Sampaio

Sampaio, Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model walked her second VS show wearing ribbon-inspired wings, a triangle sequin bra, a G-string thong, and a mesh rhinestone overlay.

Joan Smalls

Smalls was instantly recognizable in one of the show’s largest pair of wings: an elongated black style that coordinated to a sleeveless corset and a cutout-heavy thong.

Behati Prinsloo

For her 11th Victoria’s Secret show, Prinsloo opted out of lingerie and instead wore a velvet midi dress with a hip-high slit alongside striking translucent wings.

Candice Swanepoel

The OG Victoria’s Secret star was in a barely-there matching set, a luxe body chain, oversized earrings, and the pièce de résistance: her monogrammed wings.

Carla Bruni

The 56-year-old multi-hyphenate walked her first VS show in all-black attire, which featured a rhinestone-embellished corset, lace leggings, and fringe wings.

Alex Consani

The 21-year-old sensation made an ultra-dreamy VS debut in cloud-inspired wings next to a high-waisted pastel blue co-ord.

Lila Moss

The 22-year-old’s personalized wings were especially eye-catching atop a dusty mauve fringe jacket and matching starry lingerie. Extra points for her of-the-moment body chain.

Imaan Hammam

The Dutch model channeled her inner princess with a tulle floor-length coat and a complementary lace set.

Taylor Hill

Paired with the brand’s signature pinstripe pajama pants, Hill shined in a sparkly triangle bralette and fringed circular wings.

Maty Fall

The Senegalese-Italian model made her VS debut in a high fashion-fit, starring a structured fringe top, satin shorts, and curved wings.