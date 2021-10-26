Fendi’s New Collab With Kim Kardashian Will Upgrade Your Jeans & Tee Outfit

Historically, luxury fashion houses operate with an exclusive air, which helps to ensure each seasonal collection feels sacred and the brands maintain their well-crafted mystiques. But in recent years, the top-tier sector of the industry has pivoted towards a more open and collaborative direction. Crossover collections between labels — like Gucci and Balenciaga’s Aria — are becoming more frequent, signaling that designers now view luxury fashion as a team sport. Some storied brands are even partnering with unexpected players. Fendi’s collection with SKIMS, which synergizes the two brand’s modus operandi, is the perfect example.

On Oct. 25, Fendi’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and SKIMS’ founder Kim Kardashian announced they teamed up to co-create a capsule of ready-to-wear, swimwear, accessories (including bags and shoes), shapewear, and undergarments. “The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to SKIMS paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned,” said Kardashian in a statement.

You’ll notice the collab is a vibrant deviation from SKIMS’ signature muted and minimalist color palette, with pops of bubblegum pink and blood orange appearing throughout the lineup. The creative duo behind the partnership credit Karl Lagerfeld’s 1979 Fendi collection, which was a vibrant celebration of color, for inspiring their usage of bold hues.

(+) Courtesy Of Fendi X SKIMS / Steven Meisel (+) Courtesy Of Fendi X SKIMS / Steven Meisel INFO 1/2

Of course, neutral hues like rich nudes and soft ivory are featured, too, as Kardashian couldn’t resist inserting her traditional West Coast vibe into the pieces. In addition, there’s a hybrid logo — a conjoined Fendi and SKIMS monogram — that taps into the Italian fashion house’s traditional logomania tendencies. Items such as bodycon mini dresses, puffer jackets, and knit crop tops are all emblazoned with the original graphic.

Courtesy of Fendi x SKIMS / Vanessa Beecroft

According to the WSJ. Magazine, the collaborative drop will retail in Fendi’s luxe bracket with items starting at $100 and ranging up to $4,200. As for when and where you can shop the items, that won’t be until Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. EST exclusively at fendiskims.com and in select Fendi stores and retailers.

To stay ahead of the curve, add your name to the collab’s waitlist and bookmark this page, as TZR will update this post with more details to come.