The pedal pusher is back — or did it ever go anywhere? It was an on-and-off trend in the latter half of the 20th century, then made a brief reappearance during the Spring/Summer 2018 season in neutral hues on the runways of Jacquemus, Chloé, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Khaite. Now, the style has returned to the street style scene thanks to Bella Hadid, whose latest look channeled the likes of Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account, Hadid wore black pedal pusher pants with a matching black tube top and open-toe mules. She finished the look with a multicolored scarf, a black shoulder bag, and dark, oval sunglasses.

According to the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary, the pedal pusher is defined as “trousers that reach just below the knee.” They’ve essentially existed for many years in a fashion bubble of their own, having been originally designed for cyclists who couldn’t pedal in anything that fell too far below the knees. A style that is longer than Bermuda shorts and shorter than cropped trousers, they can actually serve as the perfect in-between pants, particularly for nostalgic fashion folks.

In the 1950s and ’60s, women like Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, and Audrey Hepburn wore the style with class and sophistication. The bottoms were later embraced in the 1990s and early aughts by central figures such as Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé, as well as the countless young girls who wanted to emulate them (remember the Limited Too aesthetic?) In 2018, designers brought them back with a mix of clean-cut bralettes and flowing tops. They’re generally very flattering because they show off your legs in a more discreetly sexy way than true bike shorts and look great with heels.

To try on a pair ASAP, see TZR’S edit, which includes Hadid’s exact style, below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.