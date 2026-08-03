Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are the latest celebrity couple to spark wedding chatter, with each of them sporting delicate, thin bands on their left ring fingers during a recent outing in Paris. Despite no official announcement or confirmation from either of their representatives, it’s not hard to believe the stars would have tied the knot by now, given they’ve been dating for about three years.

The duo kept things casual on their summer stroll, both seemingly heading to a joint workout session in laidback athleisure outfits. Hadid, 31, opted for a plain white, ribbed tank top from Perfectwhitetee, pairing the wardrobe staple with dark gray leggings and a matching sports bra. The supermodel accessorized with blacked-out frameless rectangular sunglasses, a gold necklace featuring a bubble-letter “K” pendant (likely for her daughter with Zayn Malik, Khai), District Vision x New Balance gorpcore sneakers, and, of course, her minimal white-gold textured ring.

Cooper, 51, wore a navy cotton T-shirt with the phrase “We Don’t Skip” written across his chest, combining it with minimalist blue running shorts, Jordan CMFT Era Black Starfish sneakers, blue-lensed aviator sunglasses, a white NFL snapback, and his own subtle gold double-band ring.

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Although the two have kept their relationship mostly private since they first sparked dating rumors, they’ve recently been seen out and about on several occasions — most notably at the wedding of Hadid’s bestie, Taylor Swift, who wed Travis Kelce in a massive headline-making Madison Square Garden affair back in July.

After initially being photographed together for the first time in October 2023, the A-list couple dove headfirst into their buzzy relationship, spending more and more time together, supporting each other’s various businesses (Cooper has worn Hadid’s cashmere line Guest in Residence many times), and dropping hints at their status via discreet soft-launch-adjacent social media posts. They finally hard-launched in an Instagram carousel on May 3, 2025.

A close-up of Hadid’s possible wedding ring. Backgrid

The two have also stayed pretty quiet when it comes to publicly commenting on their romance. Hadid briefly described their dynamic in an April 2025 interview with Vogue, saying they have a “very romantic and happy dynamic.” She continued, “To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky [...] I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just belief.”

If the pair is in fact engaged, rather than married, they join the star-studded fiancé rankings of Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, and more, making room for plenty of major fashion moments, specifically via Hadid. And if they’ve already joined the newlyweds club, our fingers are crossed for an eventual wedding dress reveal.