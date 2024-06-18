The countdown to the 2024 Summer Olympics is on — we’re a little over a month away from the kickoff ceremony on July 26. And it’s safe to say all eyes will be on Team USA’s uniforms when they touch down in Paris, where this year’s games are held. Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams since 2008, is back at it again with another collection of quintessential American outfits (think plenty of red, white, and blue) for the opening and closing parades, which were unveiled to the public on June 18.

“Ralph Lauren is profoundly honored to define the look of the American delegation as they represent our country in one of the world’s most celebrated and storied events,” David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in a statement. “For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has been a pioneer at the intersection of style and sport — the vibrancy, passion and self-expression in sport has been a central touchpoint of inspiration for our brand since the very beginning of the iconic Polo brand in 1967.”

And according to the press release, the brand drew design inspiration from “the dynamic and vibrant host city of Paris and the rich heritage of Olympic and Paralympic sport.” As a result, athletes will arrive at the opening ceremony clad in single-breasted wool blazers with red and white tipping atop a striped oxford shirt. On the bottom, they’ll wear tapered jeans and suede buck shoes. Then, for the closing ceremony, the group is set to don sporty moto jackets alongside white denim and a polo from Ralph Lauren’s custom Create Your Own program.

In addition to the opening and closing ceremony uniforms, the brand launched its Villagewear collection, an assortment of laidback classic Ralph Lauren styles, including pieces like rugby shirts, knitwear, and joggers. This capsule also features the label’s first 100% Recycled Cotton Polo Shirt, made from NFW CLARUS® technology.

For the collection, the heritage company partnered with a roster of athletes competing this year — a few being Daniela Moroz (sailing), Caroline Marks (surfing), Daryl Homer (fencing), Jamal Hill (para swimming), Roderick Townsend (para track and field), and Shilese Jones (gymnastics).

During the press preview, TZR had the chance to sit down with some of the athletes, all of whom were decked out in the Ralph Lauren looks. Moroz, the first U.S. sailor to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, was wearing the closing ceremony outfit. “I love that it’s a racing jacket; it’s super comfortable, and I feel really patriotic, stylish, and fun.” TZR then chatted with para swimmer Hill, who was in the closing outfit as well. “We have this sports-style racing coat, which is very reminiscent of NASCAR and F1. It’s paired with white denim with classic trademarks from biker’s jeans, so it’s giving a very moto look.”

Meanwhile, Townsend was sporting the opening ceremony look. “I really like the fit,” he notes, adding: “When we have custom tailoring like this, it’s extremely useful for adaptive athletes because there are so many different shapes and sizes, and all that needs to be considered.”

Should you be tuning into the games this summer, watch the action in one of the cool, sporty looks from the collection. Below, a selection of the uniforms and Villagewear pieces you can shop now.