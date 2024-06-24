Summer has arrived and along with the sky-high temps, this season has brought with it some seriously sought-after shows. The biggest musical acts in the business, like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Megan Thee Stallion are all on tour, and if you’re lucky enough to secure tickets to one of the above, you’re probably already plotting your outfit. That said, of course Gabrielle Union’s style was especially on-point for the “Hiss” rapper’s concert in Los Angeles. Not only was her Prada ensemble totally on-trend, but the Y2K-inspired look included a pleated skirt that channeled her Bring It On character from 2000.

Union has been one to watch on red carpets for decades now and her street style is also something to behold. However, her portrayal of a Compton Clovers cheerleader in the quintessential aughts film will always hold a special place in fans’ hearts — and it seems that the actor also feels a sense of sweet nostalgia for that moment in time. First she broke out the exact uniform for a matching mother-daughter Halloween costume back in 2019 (with then 11-month-old Kaavia sporting a miniature version) and now she’s giving her former character a more subtle nod with her black Prada pleated skirt, which she paired with a black blazer, light blue bralette, and mini bag (a 2000 re-edition) — all by Prada — plus a pair of black buckled moto boots.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actor snapped a few pics from the Friday, June 21st show at LA’s Crypto.com Arena, where she joined both Megan Thee Stallion and Taraji P. Henson backstage. The carousel she posted a day later on Instagram gave a closer look at her throwback look, which included a few other major trends besides Y2K: Oversized blazers and bra tops. Paired with the pleated skirt, it created the ultimate cool-girl summer concert outfit. And the Bring It On reference only made it more iconic.

Unsurprisingly, this wasn’t the first time Union went all-out for one of her favorite musicians. Last summer she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in a see-through chainmail maxi — because when Bey asks you to wear silver, you don’t disappoint her.

Want to copy Union’s concert look for an upcoming show this summer (or for any event, for that matter)? TZR gathered some of the pieces (some exact, some super-close) to help you bring back the 2000s in the most modern way.