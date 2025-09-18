Lola Tung has been a staple on TV screens across the world for the last few months, and now she’s entered her red carpet era as one-to-watch. The 22-year-old The Summer I Turned Pretty lead was a vision in a glamorous silver dress when she joined her co-stars for a Paris photocall, sadly coinciding with the end of the phenomenally popular Amazon Prime Video series.

As Season 3 concluded, marking a full stop in the ongoing love triangle between Tung’s character Isabelle ‘Belly’ Conklin and the Fisher brothers — played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno — the trio posed for photographers against the Eiffel Tower in a nod to how the protagonist fled to the city in a bid to start a new single life.

For her moment in the spotlight, the ingénue sparkled in a slinky silver column gown with a deep plunging neckline from the Kaufman Franco Fall/Winter 2014 collection. While the New York-based label by Ken Kaufman and Isaac Franco shuttered in 2017, Tung is in good company, as the design duo dressed every major star of the aughts — including Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Hudson — during the brand’s heyday.

The very same dress was even given the thumbs up by former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Kora Organics founder, Miranda Kerr. The Australia-native had opted for the mercury liquid bugle beaded plunging halter gown when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party in March 2014, just weeks after it debuted on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Tung, who has worked with stylist Britt Mccamey ever since she got her big break on the show in the summer of 2022, wore the backless dress with custom jewelry by Frank Darling. Leaving all focus on the dress, hair stylist Dana Boyer opted for a sleek and straight look with a simple middle parting, and a complementary pared-back beauty approach came courtesy of Misha Shahzada.

“Britt is so amazing,” Tung previously told TZR. “I feel so lucky to be able to collaborate with her and just get to try things on and have an open dialogue about how I want to look and present myself. She is so supportive of [me having an edge to my style] and encourages it. It’s been cool to try different [outfits] for different events, too.”

As the show gained mainstream traction, Tung’s fashion it girl status rose concurrently. This year, she was spotted front row at the likes of Miu Miu, Balmain, Thom Brown, Tory Burch, and Sandy Liang, and found herself ambassador roles with Gen Z-beloved Coach and Crocs.

While viewers said goodbye to The Summer I Turned Pretty with the arrival of the final episode, they can rest easy knowing that Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that a movie is in the works.

As for Tung, next up, she'll join a stellar cast for Forbidden Fruits, sharing the screen with Lili Reinhart, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, and content creator Emma Chamberlain.