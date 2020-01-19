Cashmere knits are probably not something you associate with swimwear often. In fact, given their cozy nature and connection to colder temperatures, they might be the last pieces you think about when packing for a warm-weather getaway. However, when they come in an undeniably chic style that looks and feels as if they were meant for the sunnier days ahead like the ones in Frankies Bikini’s cashmere collection, you might just start linking the two together.

Launching as part of its Spring/Summer 2020 collection, Frankies Bikinis is expanding into knitwear with a capsule collection complete with everyday pieces you’ll never want to take off. The Los Angeles-based swimwear brand has become a favorite among It girls like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner — and it’s easy to see why. With a vast array of stylish, modern swimwear in an equally wide variety of prints and colors, Frankies Bikinis has proven that it knows exactly what it’s doing when it comes to trending designs. And now, it’s doing just the same with its new cashmere collection.

The four-piece collection is available in two colors — a neutral camel hue and a pastel blue shade — and will quickly fall in line with the rest of your wardrobe. Wear the brown Landon Turtleneck, which is available for $195, with cream high-waisted trousers for a neutral ensemble you can wear to the office. And for your next day off, opt for the Luka Crop Polo, also $195, with your favorite lived-in jeans and a pair of sleek sneakers.

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

If you’re heading to a tropical destination during these earlier months of the year, be sure to take one of these tops along with you and wear it as a layering piece to the beach. Of course, when the temperatures are too warm for a full cashmere top, you can always don the $135 Dawson Crop Tank over your swimsuit, instead. Or, if you’re looking for a quick way to go from the beach to drinks, wear it with a chic printed midi skirt.

The collection also includes the Oliver Short, which is available for $160 and perfect for anyone who can’t stop wearing the biker shorts trend. Wear the style with a structured blazer for a celebrity-approved outfit formula, or a simple T-shirt to create a chic, but comfortable, ensemble to lounge in.

Ready to add these pieces to your wardrobe? Scroll down to shop Frankies Bikini’s cashmere collection below.