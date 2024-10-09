There are plenty of ways to participate in a trend without doing a full copy-paste of what everyone else is up to. Lori Harvey took the burgundy clothing trend and translated it into a fresh lip liner look, for instance, and Hailey Bieber found a way to tweak one of the season’s top shades of blonde to feel custom-created for her alone. Really, this is one of Eva Longoria’s strong suits — she can take a little something from one craze and key elements from another, then blend it all together for a bespoke look. Longoria’s champagne gold nails, her latest in a long line of covetable manicures, is the most prime example. Not only is Longoria keeping the chrome finish trend alive, but she’s also capitalizing on a seriously underrated fall and winter polish color.

Longoria wore the fun, festive nails to a recent tennis event in Spain, showing off both the mani and her all-access VIP pass at the same time on her Instagram Story. From the corner of the screen, fans were able to get a good look at the long, almond shape she went with for the occasion — it’s one of her favorites, along with a classic square — and the reflective gold lacquer she layered over top.

The shade itself isn’t an in-your-face yellow-gold, but rather a softer, more beige-based metallic — you know, like what’s inside a freshly-popped bottle of champagne. It’s glossy, warm, and festive, but still decidedly sophisticated. Fall manicures usually revolve around the colors seen in nature like reds, browns, purples, and the gold of changing leaves. Longoria’s nails nod to this, but steer clear of feeling too overtly on the nose. Notably, her look is also very much aligned with a popular winter look, too. What’s more holiday season-friendly than champagne?

It might feel too soon to start looking ahead to late November and December, but now is the perfect time to start plotting those holiday party looks — or at least bookmarking bits of inspiration or ruminating on your Pinterest mood board. By opting for a manicure like Longoria’s, though, you can enjoy the color now straight through New Year’s Eve.