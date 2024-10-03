Lori Harvey doesn’t have a signature beauty look — she has several. Sometimes she wears them individually and others she melds them all into one show-stopping moment, but her aesthetic influence can’t be understated. There’s her always-immaculate baby hair arrangements, her softly smoked-out eye makeup, bronzed cheeks, and curved brows. But more than anything else, it’s probably Harvey’s lip combo that has the tightest grip on her fans and beauty lovers in general. This fall, though, she’s tweaked the recipe just a touch to really fit the seasonal vibes — and it’s her coolest look yet. Harvey’s burgundy lip liner taps into autumn’s most sought-after shade and integrates it into her usual routine, one of the best methods for trying out a trend in general. She could have followed the rest of the A-list crowd and opted for burgundy nails or a deep purple outfit, but instead, she folded it into her makeup routine.

Harvey shared a photo carousel on Instagram straight from Paris, where she was attending various Spring/Summer 2025 fashion shows and parties. For the star-studded launch of Beyoncé’s SirDavis whisky brand at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Harvey opted for a modern take on a tuxedo jacket. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, chic bun — another one of her go-to styles — with her lips outlined in a blended-out burgundy pencil and topped with tons of clear gloss.

The color incorporates shades of red-toned purple grounded in rich brown, making it an ideal pick for fall and winter. In accordance with the season, many start incorporating richer lip colors into their day-to-day looks, too. Light corals and fresh pinks are regularly replaced by oxbloods, deep mauves, toasted cocoas, and berry tones. By concentrating that burgundy color just on the outline of her lips, Harvey defines the shape of her mouth, sticks with her signature style, and keeps the product from becoming the primary focus of her look — “statement lips” are called that for a reason, but she makes the shade just one part of the conversation.

Of course, Harvey is all too familiar with the power of a standout lip liner. She’s worn every shade of deep nude, red, and dark brown, and even experimented with black. Unsurprisingly, she made the moody shade look deeply cool.

To tap into Harvey’s burgundy era, look for a pencil or twist-up stick that’s easily blendable — that’s key for getting the shading her has across her top lip and the curves of her mouth. The products below are tried, tested, and totally take the guesswork out of recreating her look.