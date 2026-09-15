After the party, there’s the after-party. Following the 78th Annual Emmy Awards, stars across television’s biggest productions celebrated in style at numerous soireés across Los Angeles. The biggest events were courtesy of networks including HBO Max, Apple TV, and Disney+. Just like the Emmys red carpet, there were also plenty of trends to discover — and even some overlapping styles of note.

If the Emmys’ ceremony carpet was led by lavender dresses, its after-parties a mixed bag of hues. White was a fave for a few attendees like Carrie Coon and Joy Sunday, who showed up in embellished and silky takes on the neutral. Red was still a popular color of choice, with strapless and flowing pieces seen on Jessica Williams, Brittny Ishibashi, and more. One of the most surprising after-party details was formal silk and satin textures, which were embraced in looks worn by Cynthia Nixon and Tina Ivlev — often in tonal shades of pink and purple. Plus, naturally, there was plenty of dazzling diamond jewelry glittering on stars’ necks, ears, and wrists, with added flair from platform and stiletto-heeled sandals.

Below, check out all of the Emmys after-party looks that delivered red carpet drama after dark.

Jessica Williams

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Jessica Williams gleamed in a dark red dress covered in thin beads. The Shrinking actor’s look was finished with black velvet pumps topped by small pearls.

Kristin Davis

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Just like Charlotte York, Kristin David wore a classic black dress with T-strapped heels and a Tiffany & Co. cuff at HBO Max’s Emmys after-party. The Sex and the City star’s look was fitting for a reunion with Cynthia Nixon, who shone in a pleated raspberry gown that she wore to the main Emmys ceremony.

Supriya Ganesh

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Supriya Ganesh sparkled in a black gown covered in crystals. The Pitt star’s plunging style was paired with matching dark platform sandals.

Odessa A’zion

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Odessa A’zion swapped her suiting set from the Emmys red carpet for an equally edgy dress at HBO MAx’s after-party. The I Love LA star wore a long design with sheer sleeves and a thigh-high slit, cinched by a buckled leather belt. Black pumps added a clean finish.

Joy Sunday

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Joy Sunday’s sheer HBO Emmys after-party dress was a glitzy take on “naked” dressing, featuring see-through silver fabric covered in sequins. The Wednesday actor’s piece was strategically layered over matte lingerie and a set of white ankle-wrapped heels.

Carrie Coon

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Carrie Coon wore a white floor-length dress with a crinkle effect to HBO’s after-party with husband Tracy Letts. The Gilded Age star added beaded drop earrings and a shiny silver clutch to her look for added pops of texture.

Laëtitia Hollard

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Laëtitia Hollard went the neutral route in a brown halter-neck dress. Layers of feathers at its hem gave The Pitt actor’s piece a dramatic finish.

Brittny Ishibashi

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Brittany Ishibashi leaned into the night’s trending red shades with a statement dress. The Brothers star’s style included a sheer lace top with long sleeves, complete with a 3D skirt made from shimmering ruffles. A matching red bra and black sandals added clean finishes to the look.

Tina Ivlev

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Tina Ivlev clearly got the memo that lavender was trending on the Emmys red carpet. For HBO’s after-party, The Pitt star wore a sleeveless silk dress with a squared neckline. A diamond bracelet, rings, and earrings gave the piece added sparkle.