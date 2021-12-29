Influencers Swear By This $8 Brow Gel For Fluffy, “Clean Girl” Eyebrows

Eyebrow trends will come and go, but brow gels will forever remain a staple. Whether you’re going for a sky-high laminated look or just trying to tame your hairs, brow gel is the easiest way to create instant definition. There’s no denying that filling in your eyebrows can be intimidating; one wrong move and you can alter your entire makeup look — for the worse. With eyebrow gel, there’s not a ton of room for error. All you have to do is swipe the brush through your natural brow hairs and watch them come to life. If you’re looking for the best eyebrow gels for fuller brows, you’ve come to the right place.

As of now, fluffy yet well-groomed brows seem to be reigning supreme (though the threat of the pencil-thin eyebrow trend returning looms). Brow gels are a sure-fire way to achieve an effortless eyebrow look in seconds, and if the texture is right, the product will grip onto brow hairs for all-day wear. These days, many brow gels are also fortified with nourishing ingredients that condition hair and even encourage new growth. So, you’re helping your brow hairs grow while filling them in. What could be better?

Ahead, discover the best eyebrow gels for fuller brows, from high-end picks to an $8 drugstore find that influencers can’t get enough of.

