Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her style for a reason — but when you picture the star, a bold lip typically comes to mind. In her latest Instagram post, however, she drew all of the attention to her eyes — just look at Tracee Ellis Ross’s bold, black eyeliner. Ross, however, is not the only example of the look’s triumphant return. Though it may remind many of the early aughts (especially when it’s heavy on the lower lash line), as everyone who follows fashion knows, what’s old is always, eventually, new again.

Just last month, TZR covered the trend on the runways, where it popped up at shows including Ulla Johnson, Victoria Beckham, Prabal Gurung, and Rebecca Minkoff.

Perhaps it’s because the look is so accommodating of our current above-the-mask lifestyle, bringing back this extremely moody vibe feels right — and Ross, as always, in keeping the rest of her look super minimal, demonstrates it perfectly. Ross is probably, like most everyone, at home (though this look would certainly make a dramatic statement on Zoom). Her skin is glowing, her hair is in a tousled updo of sorts, and her lip color is neutral — you can’t help but immediately fixate on that chunky liner. Though Ross didn’t caption the post, her fellow celebs expressed their approval. Jennifer Garner wrote “Best face best photo. X,” Alicia Keys simply wrote “Goddess.” and Robin Thede asked Ross to drop her liner of choice, saying “Please share which perfectly pigmented and positioned liner this is 😍”

Though Ross has not yet replied to that request, there are plenty of options. Discover some of the best black liners to get the look below.

