With wedding season at its peak, you’re likely still searching for the perfect guest look for your friend’s nuptials. There are a number of boxes to tick when you consider putting together an outfit, from the location of the ceremony — if it’s at the beach, you don’t want your heels sinking into the sand — to an actual dress code — if it’s black tie, don’t show up in shorts. Finding the perfect ensemble can be rather difficult, unless you’re Emma Roberts, whose floral wedding guest dress toed the line between being overly sweet and flirty.

The actor, who attended a friend’s wedding this week, shared her outfit on Instagram while holding her son Rhodes Robert Hedlund. She wore a floral print Magda Butrym mini dress, which featured puffed sleeves, a tiered miniskirt, two sharp bodice cutouts, and a romantic rosette accent at the neckline. To finish off her silky, dreamy look, she wore the most unexpected pair of shoes. Instead of opting for a kitten heel or wedge sandals, Roberts styled her dress with a cool pair of red Vagabond Simone cowboy boots. The Western-inspired shoe added a pop of color to her overall outfit — and considering she posed for a photo in what appears to be a barn, she was on theme with her footwear. She completed the ensemble with a Valentino Rockstud crossbody bag and gold hoop earrings.

To go along with the photos, Roberts wrote in the Instagram caption: “You’re never too old to be a flower girl and never too young to be a ring bearer ... love you @charlotte.rose.long @prince.dpx congratulations you guys! Her caption implied that she and her son were the flower girl and ring bearer, respectively, at the wedding, which makes her floral print dress even more perfect. Roberts is no stranger to earning the title of best-dressed wedding guest, however, as she previously wore a in a fairytale black gown from Monique Lhuillier to Paris Hilton’s wedding back in November 2021.

Her “flower girl” ensemble here, however, eschewed tradition altogether as the minidress featured statement details — and, she rocked it with cowboy boots. If you’re into this unexpected combination, shop her exact dress plus similar pieces, below, so you, too, can give the ensemble a try at your friend’s nuptials. This look will be well suited for any rustic, barn wedding.

