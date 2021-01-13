After months and months of chic maternity looks, Emma Roberts has graduated from wearing cozy pregnancy clothes to semi-dressy, new-mom attire that still has that touch of comfort. In her first Instagram post for the new year, Roberts shared a photo of herself holding baby boy, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, where he received a warm welcome from her followers. Not only was Roberts' son in the spotlight, this was his Instagram debut, but the star's own appearance also made a bold sartorial statement. Let's just say this: If you relished Roberts' pregnancy style, just wait until you see her new mom wardrobe.

The actress posted one of her usual garden selfies while wearing a tangerine-hued dress. (It might look familiar to you, if you have your finger on the pulse of every runway show.) The dress is from Stella McCartney's Spring 2021 collection, dubbed the "Amanda" dress in "carrot waffle silk." Unfortunately, the dress won't be available until March, but Roberts' appearance has placed it high on style-watchers' radars for the coming season. On her feet, Roberts slipped on electric orange heels from Andrea Wazen while showing off her metallic nail polish. Swaddled in a peach-toned blanket (Brixton) and an oatmeal beanie (Babe&Tess), the newborn also appeared to take fashion notes from his mother as the two wore coordinating colors.

Though billowing frocks have been a hallmark feature of Roberts' style for years, there's no doubt that the silhouette found a renewed purpose in her wardrobe during the last months of her pregnancy. (For the sake of looking stylish and keeping comfortable, she wore Doên tent dresses and ASOS tiered dresses). It's clear now, that even without her baby bump, the floating silhouettes will stick around in her style arsenal.

You can wait for Roberts' exact dress to be released in March or, in the meantime, shop similar breezy options currently on the market. STAUD has numerous dresses in the same shade, including its scoop-neck Juniper dress. For a slightly longer hemline than Roberts' dress, try Fil De Vie's ethereal Medina option. Browse all the pieces ahead, including Roberts' exact heels.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.