Emma Roberts’ Stylists Share The Star's Go-To $20 Black Jeans

There’s always one closet staple celebrities rely on heavily for their off-duty outfits. Angelina Jolie loves her beige trench coat while Hailey Bieber wears her Fallon gold necklace nonstop. If you study a star’s street style long enough, you’ll come to uncover their favorite wardrobe staples. For fans of Emma Roberts, you’ll be pleased to know that denim is one of her top picks year-round. In particular, Roberts loves her H&M jeans, which are only $20. On July 17, she wore the black skinnies with a white-collared top and Salvatore Ferragamo platform sandals. The look was one of many denim ensembles she has worn in the past few months. Fans of Roberts know she likes to mix the affordable with more luxury pieces into her outfits. For instance, she’s previously carried a canvas tote bag (that was less than $30) with Valentino slides.

The star works in tandem with her stylists, Brit + Kara Elkin, to craft her signature laid-back street style (and red carpet) looks. “I love working with Kara and Brit as stylists because it’s like working with family. They know me so well but at the same time always surprise me,” says Roberts to TZR. “I love the way they mix vintage and new as well as high-end with low [end]. They’re not afraid to do anything ‘uncool,’ which I think is the coolest.” Roberts can wholeheartedly rely on her stylists to pinpoint the pieces that she likes to wear on a daily basis. “Emma gravitates towards a classic silhouette and a cool effortless vintage wash. Her current favorite pair of H&M denim is the high-rise black jeans and the boyfriend denim,” say Brit + Karanto TZR. Roberts isn’t the only celebrity who loves wearing affordable finds from H&M either, as Gigi Hadid recently wore pieces from the H&M x Brock Collection while out in New York City.

For those who are just starting to think about trading in their summer dresses for jeans, especially as fall approaches, take a look at how Roberts styles her denim, below, for inspiration. If you’re set to return to the office, Roberts’ stylists have a quick fashion tip for how to work jeans back into your work ensemble. “We are easing our way back into thoughtful dressing, but want to be comfortable,” says Brit + Kara. “For the office, we love a denim with a little stretch that can take you through the day and keep you comfortable. Style it with a chic loafer or kitten heel or a T-shirt and blazer. You can even accessorize it with a bold bag and layered jewelry.”

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Skinny Black Jeans & A White Collared Shirt

Scott Eisen/GC Images/Getty Images

On July 17, Roberts wore H&M’s high-rise jeans in black while exploring Boston. She dressed her black jeans with another piece from the affordable retailer — a white collared ribbed top. Her outfit was mostly minimalistic, as she styled the neutral-hued look with black Salvatore Ferragamo platform sandals and matching colored sunglasses. The actor’s pastel green handbag was the only touch of color to the ensemble, which added the perfect summer flair.

Straight-Leg Blue Jeans, A Bralette, & A Blazer

On July 27, Roberts attended a Belletrist x Bookclub event, where she dressed in a pair of loose-fit jeans with a bralette and a pale yellow blazer, both from Celine. To top off the event look she wore cream-colored heels from Sam Edelman. While you probably wouldn’t think to wear a bralette to the office, with the right blouse, you can replicate this look for work.

Blue Jeans & A Collared Cotton Blouse

Stefan / BACKGRID

On her off days, Roberts’ adores blouses that have cool statement collars. Back in April, she wore Mango’s Babydoll Collar Cotton Shirt, which had that vintage touch. She paired the top with ankle-length blue jeans and a tan handbag with flats. If you’re like Roberts and you live for your vintage tops or retro numbers, try styling it with jeans for a contemporary spin.