Across the style set, there's a few It-girls who tend to rely on affordable fashion brands, thus proving that you don't have to spend your whole paycheck to look chic. This has long been a remarkable feature of Emma Roberts' style file, leading fans to carefully document her every look over the years. Whether calling on a cozy knit lounge set from H&M or a pair of Teva sandals, the actor-slash-singer knows just how to make even the most cost-effective ensembles look luxe — and her latest is no exception. Emma Roberts' polka-dot dress outfit features two must-have pieces that are both stylish and affordable — and it expands on her arsenal of maternity looks.

While out in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, Roberts was seen wearing two pieces in boisterous, contrasting prints — a classic red polka-dotted dress, and a pair of snakeskin ankle boots. The dress in question is from none other than Zara, and its smocked waist makes it a rare pick for maternity wear. Still, Roberts proves the piece is breathable and made to move, wearing hers out around town for a day of errands.

Roberts also has a known knack for mixing high and low fashion brands, which is where her shoes come in. Celeb-loved accessories brand By Far is known for its punchy statement accessories, which tend to hover around the $500 price point. The lace-ups she chose, dubbed the 'Becca Boots,' originally went for $494, but have since plunged in price down to $296, with limited sizes left in stock. The entire look confirms what fashion fans have long contended: Roberts is an ultra-savvy shopper, thus making her looks so easy to recreate.

BACKGRID

In a rare occurrence, her Zara dress is still totally stocked, though sizes are expected to start dwindling. Her boots still have a generous size run left, so acting quickly is encouraged. As for her bag, whose maker is currently unknown, Mansur Gavriel's Zip Bucket Bag is practically a dupe of Roberts', and it draws out the warm tones of both garments.

To shop her whole ensemble, continue ahead:

