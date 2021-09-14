Emma Chamberlain’s Met Gala Makeup Single-Handedly Reinstated Neons For Fall

The Met Gala guest list is famously strict — and top-secret, carefully curated by Anna Wintour, the famed Vogue editor-in-chief, who selectively lends invites to the biggest names in Hollywood. Among them are red carpet mainstays like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian. But this year's guest list looked slightly different. Why? Well, in August, an alleged copy of the list leaked, revealing that the Wintour invited the biggest names on TikTok to the coveted event. The supposed news polarized the internet, thrilling fans and annoying critics.

On Monday, September 13, that Instagram post was proven accurate when Addison Rae and the D'Amelio sisters hit the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual gala. But all TikTok stars considered, Emma Chamberlain's Met Gala makeup deserves extra-special attention. Her statement beauty look was brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, who created a '70s-inspired graphic eyeliner moment using Byredo Makeup exclusively.

“America today is all about being unapologetically yourself,” said Deenihan in a statement shared with TZR. “Emma is expressive, bold, confident, loud, and nothing encompasses that more than a bold eye with a pop of neon. It’s definitely not subtle and represents her generation, and her place in pop culture.”

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

As for hair, Laura Polko was behind the star’s center-parted lob with flipped-out ends. “We wanted to keep it young and cool but not too young,” said the pro. “Chic is the vibe, keeping the focus on the eyes.”

To attain the elegant style, Polko used Aquage hair products and T3 heat styling tools — namely the T3 Curl ID iron on the heat setting "4" to flip the ends and achieve that retro cool-girl aesthetic.

And finally, we can’t talk about Chamberlain’s red carpet debut without talking about her asymmetrical gold Louis Vuitton mini dress. Fashion stylist Jared Ellner teamed the glitzy number with hoop earrings and matching heels.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Inspired to recreate her glam? Shop the exact Byredo products Deenihan used on Chamberlain ahead, with exact instructions from the pro on how to get the look at home.

Step 1:

“The focus of Emma’s makeup are her gorgeous eyes,” said Deenihan. “I started by sweeping the BYREDO Colour Stick in La Scène across the lid, and slightly above the crease.”

Step 2:

“To add depth and drama, I added the BYREDO Colour Stick in Dravite to the inner and outer lid.”

Step 3:

“Next, I lined her lower lash line and waterline with black. In the center of the lid, I placed the BYREDO Colour Stick in Kumato.”

Step 4:

Then, she placed Karma from the BYREDO Eyeshadow 5 Colour Palette in Sciomancer onto her lid.

Step 5:

After that, she added the shade Manila from the BYREDO Corporate Colors Palette to her lid, as well.

Step 6:

“For the pop of neon, I used Scylla from the BYREDO Eyeshadow 5 Colour Palette in Syren. To create the intense liner, I dipped the brush in a mixing liquid before the color and then swept it across the center of the upper lash line and inner corner of the eye.”

Step 7:

“To finish the look, I added a generous coat of the BYREDO Tears in Rain Mascara.”

Step 8:

The very last step in Deenihan’s process was applying BYREDO Tinted Lip Balm in Argila to the star’s pout.